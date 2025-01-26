The identity of the victim of an elephant attack at Kruger National Park has been publicised after his family identified him

The man was visiting the game reserve with his family when an elephant charged at him while protecting his grandkids

The victim was buried the same day for religious reasons while Mpumalanga police are investigating an inquest docket

MALALANE — Mpumalanga police have released the identity of a Kruger National Park local tourist trampled to death by an elephant over the weekend.

It comes after the man and his family visited the game reserve, which stretches between Mpumalanga and Limpopo, on Saturday, 25 January 2025.

Age, names of elephant attack victim identified

During the incident, an elephant charged at Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed near Crocodile River, allegedly as he tried to shield his loved ones from an attack.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said in a statement that two of the 59-year-old from Piet Retief's grandchildren, a girl aged 5 and a boy, 11, were taking pictures and videos of an elephant near Malalane Gate.

"The elephant suddenly charged towards them. The eldest child [reportedly] grabbed the youngest, and they both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off when he noticed the elephant charging in.

"It is alleged the 11-year-old boy, who held his sister, fell and the elephant came towards him and attacked, targeting his legs with its trunk.

"[Ammed] ran in to assist [and] the elephant turned [its attention towards him]. It trampled him before moving off [deep] into the park."

Police and emergency services responded to the scene, finding the man had already succumbed to the injuries. Meanwhile, the boy sustained injuries to the leg, with the little girl unharmed in the chaos.

An inquest is under investigation, while Ammed was buried the same day.

"The public is urged to take extra caution when visiting nature reserves as incidents of animal attack continue to be reported," she said.

South African National Parks (SANParks) shared its sympathy with Ammed's loved ones during their difficult time.

"SanParks board and management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

