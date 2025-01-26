Identity of Kruger National Park Victim Trampled to Death by Elephant Confirmed
- The identity of the victim of an elephant attack at Kruger National Park has been publicised after his family identified him
- The man was visiting the game reserve with his family when an elephant charged at him while protecting his grandkids
- The victim was buried the same day for religious reasons while Mpumalanga police are investigating an inquest docket
MALALANE — Mpumalanga police have released the identity of a Kruger National Park local tourist trampled to death by an elephant over the weekend.
It comes after the man and his family visited the game reserve, which stretches between Mpumalanga and Limpopo, on Saturday, 25 January 2025.
Age, names of elephant attack victim identified
During the incident, an elephant charged at Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed near Crocodile River, allegedly as he tried to shield his loved ones from an attack.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said in a statement that two of the 59-year-old from Piet Retief's grandchildren, a girl aged 5 and a boy, 11, were taking pictures and videos of an elephant near Malalane Gate.
Kruger National Park elephant kills tourist allegedly protecting grandkids, SA mortified by horrific attack
"The elephant suddenly charged towards them. The eldest child [reportedly] grabbed the youngest, and they both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off when he noticed the elephant charging in.
"It is alleged the 11-year-old boy, who held his sister, fell and the elephant came towards him and attacked, targeting his legs with its trunk.
"[Ammed] ran in to assist [and] the elephant turned [its attention towards him]. It trampled him before moving off [deep] into the park."
Police and emergency services responded to the scene, finding the man had already succumbed to the injuries. Meanwhile, the boy sustained injuries to the leg, with the little girl unharmed in the chaos.
An inquest is under investigation, while Ammed was buried the same day.
"The public is urged to take extra caution when visiting nature reserves as incidents of animal attack continue to be reported," she said.
South African National Parks (SANParks) shared its sympathy with Ammed's loved ones during their difficult time.
Kraaifontein principal shot dead outside school, South Africans demand government tackles crime rate
"SanParks board and management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."
Man with partly missing leg found at Kruger
In related news, Briefly News reported that police opened an inquest following the discovery of a dead body at Kruger National Park on Monday, 20 January.
A man in his late 40s was found dead in the park by field rangers in the early morning hours. He was found with injuries to his lower right limb.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He was a mid-level reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a general reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops organised by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism, including crime and court reporting. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za