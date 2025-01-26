The Kruger National Park was a site of tragedy for a tourist who went on safari in South Africa recently

South African National Parks (SANParks) recently confirmed a life-ending accident that happened with an elephant

Social media users shared their thoughts after seeing details about how one tourist lost his life in the wild animal attack

A tourist who visited Kruger National Park at Malelane Gate did not come out alive. The SANParks released the details about the accident that took place.

An elephant at Kruger National Park killed a tourist who allegedly tried to protect his grandchildren. Image: Christian Heinrich / Raphye Alexius

The accident involved a visitor who some netizens allege was protecting his loved one in an elephant attack. South Africans were mortified by details about the elephant attack.

Kruger National Park elephant attacks

A wild elephant in the Kruger National Park took the life of a tourist. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said that the elephant attack happened near Crocodile River where the elephant charged and trampled the person. SANParks is yet to determine how the tourist ended up being attacked.

Official reports indicate that there is still an investigation underway to determine how the tourist got killed by the elephant. Some X users shared rumours that the tourist was a grandfather who was saving his grandkids who were using the bathroom. Briefly News has reached out to SANParks to confirm the details of the elephant attack victim and awaits their response.

What to do if an elephant attacks

In the case of an elephant attack, WildlifeSOS advises that people should move from the area while making loud noises or beating a drum which can discourage the elephant from charging.

SANParks shared the circumstances under which elephants will attack. Image: Chris Sattlberger

According to SANParks, elephants are generally peaceful but females can be aggressive if they have calves while males are aggressive in the breeding season (usually at times of high rainfall). Any elephant will attack if they are sick, injured, or threatened.

SA reacts to Kruger National Park elephant attack

Online users expressed their condolences for the life lost at Kruger National Park. Many discussed the danger of being around wild animals.

@TalentNyonie wrote:

"Tragic."

@NtateWilliams commented:

"I'll forever not mess with wild animals. Actually animals as a whole."

@Constitution_94 said:

"Warning signs are everywhere when you enter the two gates in Malelani. Don't come out of your vehicle."

@D_RejectedStone added:

"This is sad, condolences to the family."

@mncube remarked:

"An African safari really is just hopping in the back of an open truck and hoping that none of the dangerous animals woke up on the wrong side of the bed that day."

@Da_MaK_G advised:

"Do not ,I repeat, do not be anywhere near elephants during the marula season, and if they have small calves near them."

