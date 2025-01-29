Police in Kinross near Secunda came under attack after ordering a tavern to be closed during a routine patrol

Chaos ensued when patrons allegedly descended on two officers and attempted to take their service pistols

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi called for a greater regard for vital state resources

Patrol officers were attacked after they ordered a shebeen closed in the early hours in Kinross. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, Mpumalanga DCSSL

MPUMALANGA — Police have come under siege — and their police vehicles — in some areas of Mpumalanga after another marked patrol car was damaged.

The peace near a tavern in Kinross, a small gold mining town outside Secunda, after two officers reportedly came under attack from patrons.

Patrol turns hostile as cops, car set upon

Visible Policing members patrolled the area at about 3.45am on Sunday, 26 January 2025, when they noticed the establishment was still open.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the officers entered and spoke to the owner, who acceded to closing down.

"As the owner closed the business, asking patrons to leave, a man [allegedly] damaged the van outside, and the officers responded.

"[However], a scuffle broke out when they tried to apprehend the suspect as he attempted to grab a police firearm," said Mdhuli.

"A group of patrons then joined and also attempted to take their pistols. However, the police managed to prevent this, calling for backup."

Mdhuli said a gunshot went off during the scuffle, and one civilian was wounded after taking a shot in the leg. None of the officers were injured.

The police vehicle's windscreen and parts of the body suffered damage, including punctured tyres.

Patrol officers were attacked after they ordered a shebeen closed in the early hours in Kinross. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, Mpumalanga DCSSL

A police investigation into the incident is underway, concurrent with an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) inquiry into the shooting.

"No arrests have been made so far," said Mdhuli.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi strongly condemned the hostility directed at officers.

He commended the officers in the latest incident for their calmness under the pressure of an attack and for bringing the situation under control.

Mkhwanazi also expressed concern over communities showing a lack of regard for essential resources, affecting service delivery to the community.

"The public [must] guard against anyone attempting to damage state resources, as these are vital for serving the community," said Mkhwanazi.

