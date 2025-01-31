4 Officers Arrested for Stilfontein Miner’s Escape, Granted R1,000 Bail As Tiger Remains at Large
- Four police officers were arrested and appeared in court in connection with the escape of James Neo Tshoaeli
- The four officers are charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding a prisoner to escape
- Major General Patrick Asaneng confirmed that the officers appeared in court and were granted bail
NORTH WEST – Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the escape of James Neo Tshoaeli, the man police labelled as a Stilfontein mine kingpin.
The Lesotho national, who is known around the country as Tiger, escaped from custody after resurfacing from Shaft 11 at Stilfontein.
Despite being under police guard, he never made it to the police cells or a hospital like many of the other miners.
Officers appear in court
Speaking during a press briefing on 31 January 2025, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, confirmed the arrest of the four officers.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He added that charges were laid against them after a thorough investigation and only after consulting with the National Prosecuting Authority.
They were charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding a prisoner to escape. They appeared at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court and were granted R1,000 bail. They will next appear in court on 5 March 2025.
Tiger still at large
Asaneng explained that there was still no information as to where Tiger was, but police aimed to get that information before the officers next appeared.
He added that the officers were not from the North West themselves, but were deployed from other areas just for Operation Vala Umgodi. Their commanders were informed and internal disciplinary measures commenced.
What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy
- Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to smoke out illegal miners
- Illegal miners are reportedly eating other miners who passed away to survive
- Mining Affected Communities United in Action slams government's handling of the Stilfontein tragedy
- Police defended the level of healthcare provided to illegal miners following the death of one
- Police are investigating corruption in the ranks after Tiger escaped from Shaft 11 at Stilfontein
Tiger described as a brutal henchman
Briefly News also reported how one of the Stilfontein miners described Tiger as a brutal henchman for the ringleaders.
The fellow henchman, who hails from Lesotho, stated that Tiger was not a kingpin like it was originally claimed.
He said that Tiger arrived at Stilfontein in August 2023, and was named a henchman because of his reputation for brutality.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za