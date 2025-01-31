Four police officers were arrested and appeared in court in connection with the escape of James Neo Tshoaeli

The four officers are charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding a prisoner to escape

Major General Patrick Asaneng confirmed that the officers appeared in court and were granted bail

Four police officers appeared in court in connection with the escape of Tiger. Image: Linda Givetash/ Christian Velcich

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST – Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the escape of James Neo Tshoaeli, the man police labelled as a Stilfontein mine kingpin.

The Lesotho national, who is known around the country as Tiger, escaped from custody after resurfacing from Shaft 11 at Stilfontein.

Despite being under police guard, he never made it to the police cells or a hospital like many of the other miners.

Officers appear in court

Speaking during a press briefing on 31 January 2025, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, confirmed the arrest of the four officers.

He added that charges were laid against them after a thorough investigation and only after consulting with the National Prosecuting Authority.

They were charged with defeating the ends of justice and aiding a prisoner to escape. They appeared at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court and were granted R1,000 bail. They will next appear in court on 5 March 2025.

Tiger was last seen when he surfaced from Shaft 11 during rescue operations at Stilfontein. Image: Linda Givetash

Source: Getty Images

Tiger still at large

Asaneng explained that there was still no information as to where Tiger was, but police aimed to get that information before the officers next appeared.

He added that the officers were not from the North West themselves, but were deployed from other areas just for Operation Vala Umgodi. Their commanders were informed and internal disciplinary measures commenced.

Tiger described as a brutal henchman

Briefly News also reported how one of the Stilfontein miners described Tiger as a brutal henchman for the ringleaders.

The fellow henchman, who hails from Lesotho, stated that Tiger was not a kingpin like it was originally claimed.

He said that Tiger arrived at Stilfontein in August 2023, and was named a henchman because of his reputation for brutality.

