Illegal miners from the Stilfontein Mine in the North West have reportedly started consuming human flesh, and this was revealed in a letter that emerged

The miners said that more of their fellow miners have died, and hunger has caused them to resort to cannibalism

South Africans were stunned and demanded that they come out and face the music

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Zama zamas have reportedly resorted to cannibalism to survive. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

STILFONTEIN MINE, NORTH WEST — Hunger has gripped the zama zamas in Stilfontein Mine so severely that they have reportedly resorted to cannibalism. Two letters surfaced from the mine on 24 December, where over 1000 miners have been trapped for months.

Miners eat human flesh

According to eNCA, the spokesperson of the South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO), Mzukisi Jam, said the letters revealed that more miners are dying. He said the miners have also resorted to eating human flesh. He bemoaned the circumstances where the situation became so dire that miners allegedly resorted to eating human flesh.

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about the Stilfontein Mine

The government refused to assist the miners trapped underground in the Stilfontein mine in November

As more miners resurfaced, the body of a decomposed miner was also found in the same month

A teenager was among those who were arrested after a group of miners resurfaced from the shaft

South Africans horrified

Netizens were stumped that the miners were allegedly eating human flesh.

Xeki said:

"That's barbaric."

Lucifer_illumination asked:

"So, after eating others, do they want to come out and live among us?"

Michael said:

"These are relentless criminals."

Zandi Thabethe asked:

"Why are they not coming out of there? Seriously, why? They are eating human flesh because they want to. They are criminals capable of anything."

Anold said:

"Cannibalism appears to be a more appealing option than jail food to them."

Miners deserve assistance: Zwelinzima Vavi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions called on the government to help the trapped miners.

Vavi said the miners are as protected by the country's laws as anyone else. He slammed the government for ignoring a high court ruling favouring helping the miners with food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News