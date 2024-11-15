Police brought to the surface the decomposed body of an illegal miner removed from a shaft at Stilfontein

About 4,000 illegal miners (zama zamas) are trapped underground at the non-operational mine in the North-West

Over 1,000 zama zamas returned to the surface in the past few weeks and have begun appearing in court

National spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Briefly News police are probing an inquest

Police recovered the decomposing body of an illegal miner in Stilfontein as thousands of others remain trapped at Stilfontein. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

STILFONTEIN — Police have recovered the decomposed body of an illegal miner at the Stilfontein Gold Mine in Klerksdorp, North-West.

It comes as 4,000 zama zamas are trapped underground, without food and water, amid a crackdown by law enforcement to combat the illicit activity.

Decomposed illegal miner's body recovered

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the body was recovered from a shaft at the sealed-off mine on Wednesday, 14 November 2024.

Three illegal miners resurfaced alive on the same day, while police have opened an inquest into the only confirmed death so far.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death," Mathe told Briefly News.

Over 1,000 have surfaced between 18 October and 5 November and have begun appearing in court as authorities process those who entered SA unlawfully.

Briefly News reported that charges were withdrawn against 55 suspects in the Mogwase Magistrates' Court on 6 November.

North-West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News immigration officials detained them pending a deportation order.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing in Cape Town on 13 November, said the government would not aid the "criminals".

Instead, she said they would be arrested as soon as they surfaced and face prosecution as a joint illegal mining task team comprising the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) intensified Operation Vala Umgodi in the Bojanala Platinum District.

Mathe, emphasising that the safety of personnel was a primary concern, added law enforcement had no plans to enter the shaft to rescue the illegal miners, who were heavily armed and reportedly preventing others from resurfacing.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine who's recruiting illegal miners at the Stilfontein mine.

Free State police hit zama zamas hard

In related news, Briefly News reported that efforts to rid the Free State of zama zamas yielded some results as Operation Vala Umgodi entered another phase.

The integrated multidisciplinary strategy has identified illicit crime hotspots throughout South Africa to resolve the challenge facing the country's mining industry brought on by organised groups.

Source: Briefly News