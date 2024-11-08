Charges against 55 illegal miners who resurfaced from the Stilfontein Gold Mine in Klerksdorp, North-West, have been dropped

The group is part of over 1,000 Zama Zamas which resurfaced from an inoperational shaft between 18 October and 5 November

Four men arrested on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, appeared in the Mogwase Magistrates' Court, facing multiple criminal charges

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News Operation Vala Umgodi was launched in December 2023

Cops arrested nine suspects in Vala Umgodi operations this week while the charges against 55 of the over 1,000 resurfaced illegal miners have been dropped. Images: SAPS

RUSTENBURG — Police arrested four men, including an undocumented Zimbabwean national, on various charges amid the ongoing Vala Umgodi operations in the Bojanala Platinum District in the North-West.

Police intensified patrols in the region after 1,000 miners surfaced at the sealed-off Stilfontein Gold Mine near Klerksdorp.

Vala Umgodi nabs 9, charges against 55 dropped

After rising from 269 to 439 on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, charges were withdrawn against 55 illegal miners, arrested on Saturday, from about 1,000 who resurfaced at the Stilfontein Gold Mine between 18 October and 5 November.

The 55 appeared in court on 6 November.

"Though [the] charges against them were withdrawn, they were detained by immigration officials, pending a deportation order," said Mokgwabone.

Mokgwabone told Briefly News that the other illegal miners were still being processed after Vala Umgodi launched in the North-West in December 2023.

Meanwhile, four suspects appeared in the Mogwase Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, after their arrests on Tuesday on various charges.

The suspects, Jacob Kgaswane, 55, Freeman Mahembe, 47, Elvis Mogoe, 50, and Thabo Monyatse, 29, were detained after police stopped and searched their Nissan during a bakkie and found various suspicious items.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News that police were patrolling in Tlhatlhaganyane village, near Sun City, Rustenburg, at the time.

He said officers found a backpack containing two firearms and ammunition while searching the suspects and their vehicle.

"A further search uncovered two bolt cutters, a breaking tool and hand gloves. When questioned, one suspect said the group was on its way to commit business robbery.

"Another search at their [residences] at Bapong village revealed suspected stolen goods, including five cell phones, a replica firearm, gas bottles, and a document with the particulars of a Pakistani foreign national."

The four men, who have been remanded in custody until 14 November for legal representation, face unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of housebreaking implements.

Mahembe faces an additional charge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mokgwabone said another five undocumented foreign nationals from Lesotho and Swaziland, aged between 23 and 45, were arrested during Tuesday's operation, recovering five generators, jack-hammers, hammers and other items.

