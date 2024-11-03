SAPS and SANDF Crack Down on Illegal Miners, 225 People Forced to the Surface Due to Starvation
- 225 illegal miners were forced to resurface from underground due to starvation and dehydration
- Police have been cutting off the community's supply of resources to the illegal miners
- Hundreds, if not a thousand, miners are still believed to be underground in the North West area
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
NORTH WEST – The issue of illegal mining has been thrust into the spotlight once more following the work done by Vala Umgodi.
Vala Umgodi task teams led by the SAPS and SANDF are blocking routes that are used to deliver food and necessities to illegal miners.
This recently forced hundreds of miners to the surface as a result of starvation and dehydration.
225 illegal miners resurface from underground mine
Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, confirmed earlier that 225 illegal miners resurfaced from underground in Orkney. This is as a result of starvation and dehydration.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Police believe that there are hundreds, if not a thousand, illegal miners who are stuck underground with no food, water or necessities because of the work done by Vala Umgodi teams.
Earlier this week, SAPS and SANDF members blocked communities in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to these illegal miners.
Police pleased with results
The operation is ongoing, but SAPS are thrilled with the progress made so far.
They have also promised to continue monitoring the situation in the province, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya said.
“We are closely monitoring the situation that is unfolding in the North West province. We are not backing down until all those illegal miners resurface and are arrested.
“Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13 691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining,” he confirmed.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za