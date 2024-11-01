13 suspects who appeared before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court have been granted bail

The suspects were arrested after they were involved in a fraud in which R157 million was transferred to a different account

One of the suspects who was arrested was a forensic investigator from Nedbank and will return to court in 2025

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

13 suspects who allegedly defrauded Nedbank of R157 million appeared in court and were given bail. Image: SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted 23 suspects accused of bank fraud bail and instructed them to appear in January 2025.

Suspects allegedly commit bank fraud

According to The Citizen, the 14 suspects face 224 counts of fraud related to activity between July 2018 and January 2023. Led by Nedbank's forensic investigator, Nicolette de Villiers, one of the suspects, the group reportedly siphoned R157 million from the bank's suspense account. A suspense account is used to secure funds under investigation. De Villiers issued instructions for the money to be transferred to the co-conspirators and companies associated with them.

The funds were supposed to be returned to their rightful owners, but instead, they were transferred to the bank accounts associated with de Villiers' associates. The National Prosecuting Authority's Gauteng Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the accused received bail between R2000 and R20000 and were expected to appear on 29 January 2025.

Mjonondwaner said that one of the suspects is still in custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for 7 November. The suspect, Yu-wei Fang, is Taiwanese, and there was no interpreter during court proceedings.

