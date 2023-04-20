Thuli Mandonsela has called on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to recover the R5.1 billion NSFAS unlawfully awarded to non-qualifying students

The former public protector said that the money could be used to find student debt, accommodation, school infrastructure and more

The SIU revealed that some students who received NSFAS funding belonged to households with incomes beyond the R350 000 funding threshold

STELLENBOSCH - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is pushing for the recovery of R5.1 billion NSFAS paid to "qualifying" students between 2018 and 2021.

Thuli Mandonsela called on Ronald Lamola to recover R5.1bn NSFAS paid to non-qualifying students. Image: Papi Morake & Fani Mahuntsi

Madonsela posted a tweet calling on Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to recover the money unlawfully allocated.

The former public protector suggested that the money could be used to fund student debt, accommodation, school infrastructure and other education-related initiatives once recovered.

SIU investigation discovers R5.1bn in NSFAS funds was illegally awarded

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of serious maladministration at NSFAS revealed the financial aid scheme paid approximately R5.1 billion to 40 044 students who did not meet funding requirements.

The SIU said that the students had household incomes greater than R350 000, which disqualifies them from receiving funding.

NSFAS R350 000 funding threshold criticised for being too low

The R350 000 income threshold sparked a backlash from many South Africans who said that many households above that income bracket still can't afford tertiary education. Citizens didn't hesitate to tell Madonela as much in the comments section of her tweet.

Mandonsela acknowledged a disconnect between the funding rules and the economic reality of South African households, adding that concerns were valid, TimesLIVE reported.

Madonsela added:

“That’s why Stellenbosch University has projects such as the rector’s Bridge The Gap and Action4Inclusion initiative, which is our partnership project with the SRC that has seen dozens of students reregister and graduate. But theft exists and is wrong.”

Thuli Madonsela faces backlash over comment about R5.2bn NSFAS funding

Below are some comments:

@Moprofeta1 said:

"@ThuliMadonsela3 people are struggling out there."

@Mojareu said:

"That cap of R350k is low and you know very well sesi."

@kmosebetsi asked:

"I thought you advocated for a corruption amnesty? If any money should be recovered expeditiously, you need to start with politicians!"

