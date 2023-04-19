Twitter users agreed with the casting suggestion for a documentary about South Africa's "Bonnie and Clyde" duo

Iconic South African actor Vusi Thanda proposed to play the role of Zolile Sekeleni, Dr Nandipha's father, in the documentary

Thanda's financial struggles make the casting suggestion significant for both his acting talents and potential financial benefits

Fans suggest Vusi Thanda to play Sekeleni. Images: @takatina1, Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their agreement with a suggestion for casting the highly anticipated documentary about South Africa's infamous "Bonnie and Clyde", Dr Nandipha Mgudumana and Thabo Bester.

Fans want Thanda to play Sekeleni

The suggestion is that iconic South African actor Vusi Thanda should portray the role of Zolile Sekeleni, who, according to News24, was recently granted bail of R10 000 by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Sekeleni and two other men have been accused of aiding Thabo Bester in escaping from the maximum-security prison Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

The suggestion came from @prof_academia, who wrote:

"As far as I am concerned, Vusi Thanda can play Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father in the anticipated Netflix’s Thabo Bester prison break documentary. #NOTA Kenny Kunene Trevor Noah Sandton #adultingshiwmax #SABCNews #DrNandipha"

Twitter reacts to suggestion

The suggestion of Vusi Thanda for the role of Sekeleni has gained traction on Twitter, with many users expressing their support for the casting choice.

@Thu2ka said:

"Maybe you should start a Twitter casting agency. I WANT HALF! "

@ChrisEcxel102 tweeted:

"It's his time to shine internationally."

@Sue_Mvelase said:

"Very fitting this!!! They look similar and are both Xhosa."

In addition to his acting talents, some users have pointed out that Thanda would benefit from the casting due to his financial problems.

The South African reported on the actor facing economic challenges for some time, and the role in the documentary could potentially provide him with a much-needed boost.

