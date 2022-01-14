Who is Sorisha Naidoo? Age, children, family, products, cars, RHOD, profiles

Sorisha Naidoo is a renowned former South African model and businesswoman. The former model is also a talented actress featured in Scandal as Nadia Narian. So, is the beautiful woman married, and what does she do?

Sorisha Naidoo looking beautiful as she poses for a picture.

Source: Instagram

The Durban actress is famous for being behind a variety of skin-lightening products. Apart from that, she is also a cast member of a hit reality show called Real Housewives of Durban. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Sorisha Naidoo's profile and bio

Full name: Sorisha Naidoo

Sorisha Naidoo Sorisha Naidoo's birthday: October 24, 1976

October 24, 1976 Sorisha Naidoo's age: 45 years as of 2022

45 years as of 2022 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African and Indian

South African and Indian Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Actress, businesswoman, model, and reality television star

Actress, businesswoman, model, and reality television star Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Vivian Reddy

Vivian Reddy Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Alma mater: Rhodes University

Rhodes University Instagram: @sorishanaidoo

@sorishanaidoo Net worth: $13 million

Early life

How old is Sorisha? Sorisha was born on October 24, 1976, to her parents. She is 45 years as of 2022. There is not much clear information of her early school life, but she attended Rhodes University and graduated with a degree in Journalism.

The actress looking gorgeous as she takes a selfie.

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo's sister is known as Jashira Naidoo. She is younger than the star. There is not much of her early life in the public domain.

Career

In 2005, she starred in the drama series Home Affairs on SABC1 as Shanti. Sorisha wears many hats. She was also the editor and later cast member on the eTV soapie Scandal from 2008 to 2010.

She then worked for Durban’s East Coast Radio and Highveld Radio Johannesburg. The actress also worked in Eastern Mosaic, an SABC2 magazine show. Sorisha Naidoo movies include:

Home Affairs – Season 1

Scandal – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Durban – Season 1

Divas of Jozi – Season 1

Eastern Mosaic - Season 1

Real Housewives of Durban

In 2002, she won and scooped the Miss India South Africa title. The beauty also owns a skincare company known as SSBO. Sorisha Naidoo products include skincare products.

Sorisha Naidoo RHOD

The actress is a popular cast member of an unscripted television show known as Real Housewives of Durban. The show highlights the private life and work life of its cast members.

Is Sorisha married?

Durban tycoon Vivian Reddy and his wife Sorisha Naidoo during the Miss SA 2018 beauty pageant grand finale at the Time Square Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The actress is married to Vivian Reddy, the founder of the Edison Group that engages in energy, financial services, property development, healthcare, and casinos.

Her husband is of Indian roots. He is the son of an Indian teacher; thus, he has a humble background. However, his hard work and determination have seen him become one of the richest men in South Africa.

The couple has two children together, Saihil and Kalina. Her marriage to the business tycoon came with much criticism, but she learned to ignore the negative comments with time.

The former model has two children with her husband, Saihil and Kalina.

Source: Instagram

She is the second wife to her husband. His first wife was known as Mogi Naidoo, and the couple had four children together.

Sorisha Naidoo's husband age is not available in the public domain. However, he is believed to be 24 years older than his wife. When the two got together, most people termed her a gold digger. However, Sorisha proved them wrong when the couple decided to commit to each other.

How many kids does Sorisha Naidoo have?

The former model has two children with her husband. Their names are Saihil and Kalina.

Sorisha Naidoo's cars

During her 40th birthday, the TV star was surprised by her husband's gift: a brand new Aston Martin DB11 v12, the first of its kind in the country.

Sorisha Naidoo has proven to the world that despite being married to a billionaire, she is a hardworking and resilient woman. The Durban entertainer and former model is a perfect example to women who believe in having it all. Her dedication to her family is evident in her life.

