Ramy Youssef has become a household name in groundbreaking television and insightful comedy while captivating audiences with his wit and authenticity. As an American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, and director, he is among the most acclaimed and famous comedians. Ramy maintains open discussions on faith and personal struggles, excluding his love life. This has fans intrigued and curious about who Ramy Youssef's wife is.

Comedian and producer Ramy Youssef and Maia Mitchell. Photo: Michael Kovac, Brendon Thorne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ramy Youssef shot into the limelight while playing the lead role in the Hulu comedy series Ramy. His acting prowess has paid off since he pursued a career in the entertainment industry. Besides winning a Golden Globe Award, he also bagged a Peabody Award in 2020. Though he has been spotted with different ladies at different times, most fans have wondered who his wife is.

Youssef's profile summary and bio

Full name Ramy Youssef Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity Egyptian Arabic Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5’9’’ Height 175 cm Weight 75 kg (159 lbs) Marital status Married Father Farouk Youssef Mother Maysa Youssef High school Rutherford High School Profession Comedian, actor Net worth $2 million Social media handle Instagram

Background information

Ramy Youssef is an American stand-up comedian and writer with Egyptian roots. He was born on 26 March 1991. He stands at a height of 5'9" (175 cm) and maintains a weight of 159 pounds (75 kg). His father is Farouk Youssef, and his mother is Maysa.

The comedian had his early childhood in Rutherford, New Jersey, where he was raised in a devout Muslim family. He debuted acting on See Dad Run, a Nick at Nite sitcom, playing the lead role. In 2017, he was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he performed as a stand-up comedian.

Fast facts on Ramy Youssef. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Ramy Youssef dating?

Ramy has not been open about his romantic life. However, he kept some friendships that are worth discussing. The relationship between Bella Hadid and Ramy Youssef might not be romantic. But the duo said it all started when Ramy emailed Hadid asking if she could play a "weirdo girlfriend" of Ramy's in Season 3 of his show.

In an interview, the pair talked about their friendship and Bella's upcoming role in the show. Bella Hadid revealed that they had a Zoom call, and in her words, "I was like, 'This is perfect. We hadn't even met before, but I had a feeling it was gonna be kismet."

Who was Ramy Youssef's girlfriend?

The talented stand-up comedian once dated Australian actress and television star Maia Mitchell. The actress has played in many movies and TV shows, including Good Trouble, The Fosters, and the Disney Channel series Jessie. According to reports, Maia Mitchel and Ramy Youssef started their love affairs in 2012, and the lovebirds were together until 2014.

While the speculated pair generally kept a low profile in public and in media coverage, there were discreet instances that suggested their romantic involvement. In 2013, Mitchell made a tweet referencing Yousef, and the two were seen at a cafe. Additionally, the comedian shared pictures with Mitchell on his previous Instagram account, which has now been deleted.

Did Ramy Youssef get married?

He reportedly married in 2022. But unfortunately, he has not publicly shared details about his wife.

Who is Ramy Youssef’s wife?

Some speculate whether Maia Mitchell is Ramy Youssef's wife. But the American Muslim comedian affirmed during an interview that he encountered the special one around the time of the premiere of Ramy in 2019.

Maia Mitchell at Louis Vuitton during a Womenswear Spring/Summer in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Ramy Youssef's net worth

The comedian has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2012 and 2014, he portrayed Kevin in the television show See Dad Run. Starting in 2019, he took on the lead role of Ramy in the television series Ramy.

Additionally, he played the recurring character Samar Swailem in the 2017 series Mr. Robot. He has done many other movies and comedy shows, contributing to his estimated net worth.

Ramy Youssef has made a name as a comedian, actor and writer. He has remained a devout Muslim while trying to portray the positivity of his faith. As a teenager, he refrained from publicising his personal and romantic life and kept it away from the media. This has aroused curiosity about who Ramy Youssef's wife would be after the rumour of his wedding.

READ ALSO: Mduduzi Shabalala's salary: A look at the Kaizer Chiefs star's income

As published on Briefly, Mduduzi Shabalala's salary has sparked curiosity, reflecting the exceptional performance of the young Amakhosi star. This is partly because the Kaizer Chiefs have consistently asserted their position at the pinnacle of South African football by actively seeking and nurturing young talent.

Mduduzi Shabalala proudly dons the jersey number 42 while representing the prestigious Kaizer Chiefs F.C. His versatile style of play is a portrayal of attributes on the football field that resonates with his talents.

Source: Briefly News