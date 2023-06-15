Cynthia Davis, who played in Cooley High, has aged gracefully

Cynthia Davis was famous in the 1970s and is best known for her portrayal of Brenda Cooley in the 1975 comedy-drama Cooley High. After the film aired, the actress vanished from the big screen, and little has been heard from her. Keep reading for more on her life today.

Cooley High was a comedy-drama considered influential for people of colour in Hollywood in the 1970s. In 2021, the movie was added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress for being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant. Appearing in the blockbuster, Cynthia Davis reached tremendous fame at a young age.

Cynthia Davis's profile and bio summary

Full name Cynthia Felton (previously Cynthia Davis) Year of birth 1958 Age Around 65 years in 2023 Place of birth Chicago, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Frank Felton Children Daughter Samantha Felton Grandchildren Mia Rose and Ava Leigh Siblings Sisters Lisa James, Cindy Moore, and Norma Givhan, and brother Eric Profession Retired actress Known for Portraying Brenda in Cooley High

How old is Cynthia Davis?

She was born around 1958, and her age in 2023 is about 65 years. The former actress was raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Davis was 17 when she appeared in Cooley High in 1975.

Cynthia attended Dunbar Vocational High School, where she majored in art. She had a passion for drawing and painting while growing up. The actress has three sisters, Lisa James, Cindy Moore, and Norma Givhan, and one brother, Eric.

How many kids does Cynthia Davis have?

Cynthia Davis from Cooley High has one daughter, Samantha Felton, who she shares with her husband, Frank Felton. Through Samantha, the former American actress has two granddaughters, Mia Rose and Ava Leigh Austin.

The daughter of Cynthia Davis works in the medical field as a patient care associate at a facility in Michigan. Her boyfriend is a Michigan-based tattoo artist called Brian.

Which movies has Cynthia Davis appeared in?

Cynthia's most known work is as Brenda Cooley in the 1975 comedy-drama Cooley High. The iconic film had several top Hollywood stars like Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Steven Williams, and Glynn Turman. Davis did not appear in any known films after Cooley High.

Cynthia Davis' net worth

Cynthia's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million in 2023. She only has one film credit.

Where is Cynthia Davis today?

After leaving the acting industry, the retired actress worked as a librarian in Atlanta, Georgia. Her recent public event was in April 2022 at the 13th annual TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, for the Cooley High reunion. Davis arrived in a wheelchair.

Cynthia's fellow Cooley High cast members, Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, and Steven Williams were present at the reunion. They reviewed the movie's legacy in Black-produced cinema.

Cynthia Davis has never revealed why she switched careers, but she will always be remembered for her role in the classic Cooley High. The former actress continues to live a private life.

