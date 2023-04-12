Meet Dee Breuer: The wife of famous comedian Jim Breuer

Dee Breuer is an American celebrity spouse famous for being the wife of stand-up comedian and actor Jim Breuer. She is known for her vibrant personality despite battling cancer on and off for over ten years since her first diagnosis in 2012. Where is she today?

Dee is the wife of American stand-up comedian Jim Breuer. Photo: @breuerdee on Instagram, Bobby Bank on Getty Images (modified by authors)

Source: UGC

Jim Breuer has been in the comedy industry for over 30 years, and his humour still makes people laugh. He has performed on various big comedy stages across the United States, including Saturday Night Live (SNL) and Uptown Comedy Club.

Dee Breuer's profiles summary and bio

Full name Dee Breuer Year of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth United States Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Comedian Jim Breuer (since 1993) Children Three daughters, including Gabrielle, Kelsey, and Dorianne Known for Being the wife of Jim Breuer Alma mater East Lake High School Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Jim Breuer's wife?

The comedian's wife is Dee Breuer. She is an occasional contributor to his podcasts on various subjects about life, family, and relationships. Dee is also actively involved in cancer awareness campaigns.

How long has Jim Breuer been married?

Dee and comedian Jim Breuer tied the knot on 28th August 1993 in a private ceremony. The couple has been together for close to 30 years. The stand-up comedian often talks highly of his wife and the mother of his children in interviews.

Who are Jim Breuer's kids?

Jim and Dee have three daughters. Photo: @dee.breuer on Facebook, Jason Squires on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former SNL star has three daughters with his long-term wife, Dee. Their firstborn daughter, Gabrielle, was born in 1999. The couple welcomed their second child, Kelsey, in 2003 and their lastborn, Dorianne, in 2004. Jim and Dee Breuer's children have been sheltered from the spotlight and live a quiet life in Naples, Florida. The family previously lived in Chester Township, New Jersey, from 2005 to 2021.

Dee Breuer's age

The celebrity wife does not share many details about her personal life. Information about her date of birth, hometown, and early life is unavailable. According to her Facebook profile, she is an alumnus of East Lake High School.

What kind of cancer does Dee Breuer have?

Jim Breuer's wife was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2012 and got treatment, but the disease returned in 2015 when doctors found malignant cells in her lymph nodes. In February 2017, Dee was given four years to live after cancer spots were found in her lungs and various other places in her body.

Dee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and the disease had spread in 2017. Photo: @breuerdee on Instagram, Jim McIsaac on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Dee Breuer still alive?

The celebrity wife is still alive as of April 2023, despite being given four years to live in 2017. Her condition has been deteriorating as her cancer advances, but she and her husband have kept their faith in God.

In a previous episode of The Brueniverse Podcast, the comedian revealed he is not mad at God but thankful for the moments he gets to share with his family. This is not the first time that Jim's family has been affected by cancer, as he also lost his sister to the disease.

How old is Jim Breuer?

Dee Breuer's husband, Jim, was born on 21st June 1967 on Long Island in Valley Stream, New York, United States. He is 55 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Jim Breuer known for?

Jim came into the limelight in the 1990s as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He was on the NBC show from 1995 to 1998. He later started hosting Fridays with Jim Breuer on Sirius Satellite Radio and has been a presenter on shows like VH1's Web Junk 20 and The Howard Stern Show.

As an actor, Jim Breuer has starred in Half Baked (1998) as Brian alongside Dave Chappelle, Once in the Life (2000) as Pizzaman, Titan A.E. (2000) as The Cook's voice, Beer League (2006) as Football Guy, Zookeeper (2011) as the Crow's voice, School Dance (2014) as Officer Lagney, and Kevin Can Wait (2016 to 2017) as Father Philip. Jim regularly hosts stand-up comedy shows on stages across the United States.

Jim Breuer has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

How much is Jim Breuer's net worth?

The former Saturday Night Live star has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. He earns from his career as an actor, host, and stand-up comedian.

Dee Breuer has not had an easy life after being diagnosed with cancer but has continued to be a strong pillar for her husband and their three girls. She is also lucky to be surrounded by a family that supports and cheers her up.

READ ALSO: Pete Hegseth's net worth, age, family, height, salary, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Pete Hegseth, an American TV host for Fox News and published author. He is also a war veteran who served in Cuba, Iraq, and Afghanistan and currently serves as a Major and Army National Guard officer.

Hegseth is active in Republican and conservative politics. He was a strong supporter of Donald Trump during his reign as POTUS and worked as his occasional advisor.

Source: Briefly News