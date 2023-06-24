Kari Karte is Sammy Hagar's wife: Learn about her life story
Kari Karte is an American producer. However, she is widely recognised as the spouse of Sammy Hagar, a legendary American singer-songwriter and guitarist. Her famous works include Ram Dass, Going Home (2017) and Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar (2016). This article highlights all the exciting facts worth knowing about his life.
Who did Sammy Hagar marry? The singer married Kari. Initially, she led a low-key life like any other regular person. Later, she ventured into the entertainment industry, primarily working closely with her husband. The couple has been together for nearly three decades and are parents to two beautiful children.
Kari Karte's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Kari Karte
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 January 1967
|Age
|56 years old (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Pennsylvania, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’6”
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Harold Raymond Karte (Chic Peters)
|Mother
|Linda Karte
|Siblings
|Gregory Kunkle
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Sammy Hager
|Children
|Two (Kama Hagar and Samantha Hagar)
|Profession
|Producer
|Net worth (Approx.)
|$700,000
What is Kari Karte’s age?
The producer is 56 years old as of 2023. When was Kari Hagar born? She was born on 7 February 1967. Therefore, her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Additionally, Kari Karte’s spouse is an American national of white ethnicity.
Kari Karte’s parents are Linda and Harold Raymond Karte (Chic Peters). Her late father was a US Navy corpsman who bravely served in the Vietnam War. Unlike her father, there is little known about her mother. Kari also has a brother called Gregory Kunkle, who is based in California, USA.
Career
Sammy Hagar's wife is a producer. She has served as an executive producer in two documentaries featuring his husband. The documentaries are Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar (2016–2020) and Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash (2017).
Kari is also credited as an executive producer of Ram Dass, Going Home (2017). Lastly, she was in the camera and electrical department of her husband’s song, Sammy Hagar & the Circle Live: At Your Service (2015).
What is Kari Karte’s net worth?
Sammy Hagar’s first wife has made a good fortune from her work as a producer. Her net worth is alleged to be around $700,000. She also shares her husband’s net worth as they are legally married. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband, Sammy Hagar, has a net worth of $150 million.
Is Sammy Hagar still married to Kari?
Yes. The I Can't Drive 55 star is still married to Karte. The couple met in the early 1990s –they first met at a mutual friend’s birth party. Sammy Hagar and Kari Karte started seeing each other and eventually started dating. In 1995, the couple officially tied the knot. As of 2023, they have been together for around 28 years.
Initially, she was married to Betsy Berardi. They were together between 1968 and 1994. Sammy Hagar’s first wife gave him two children.
Kari Karte’s children
The couple shares two grown-up children, Kama Hagar and Samantha Hagar. Professionally, Kama is a wellness coach and a certified meditation instructor.
Does Sammy Hagar have a son?
Yes. The legendary singer has two more children, sons, from his first marriage. One of them is Andrew Hagar, a singer like his father. He is famous for Systematic Minds, Judgement Day, and Cold Knife Karma. The name of his other son is Aaron Hagar.
Kari Karte’s height and weight
Sammy Hagar’s wife is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She also weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Additionally, she has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Kari Karte is a producer from the United States of America. She is famous as the wife of singer Sammy Hagar. The couple shares two daughters, Kama and Samantha. She is also the stepmother of Andrew and Aaron.
