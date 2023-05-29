What does Mark Hampton do for a living? Everything we know

Mark Hampton is a British hairstylist, fashion enthusiast and art director. For his hairdressing prowess, he worked on the Boss x Russell Athletic and the Banana Republic Campaign Collection. Additionally, Hampton was the Global Ambassador of Tony & Guy Hair Meets Wardrobe for three years.

Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci at the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Besides his illustrious career, Mark gained notoriety for being Christina Ricci’s husband. Christina is a renowned actress and producer famous for playing an unusual character with a dark edge. This is what we know about the celebrity spouse so far.

Mark Hampton’s profile summary and bio

Full name Mark Hampton Nickname Mark Gender Male Date of birth 14 July 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Shoe size 8.5 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Christina Ricci Parents Ann and Peter Hampton Siblings Kirstin Ann Turner and Katie Louise Profession Hairstylist, fashion enthusiast, art director, entrepreneur Net worth $2–3 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Mark Hampton?

Mark Hampton (L) and Christina Ricci at PaleyFest in Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Mark Hampton (aged 39 as of 2023) was born on 14 July 1984 in London, England, United Kingdom. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Mark Hampton’s parents, Peter and Ann, raised him alongside his sisters, Katie Louise and Kirstin Ann. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a housewife.

Mark Hampton’s height

The talented hairstylist stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms). Mark Hampton’s hair is dark brown, while his eyes are brown. His shoe size is 8.5 (US).

Who is Mark Hampton married to?

On 11 August 2021, Mark and Christina revealed they were expecting a baby. Two months later, on 9 October, Christina announced her marriage to the fashion enthusiast. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December 2021.

What happened to Christina Ricci and her ex-husband?

Christina was previously married to renowned Hollywood filmmaker James Heerdegen. The pair were married for almost seven years before Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and demanded sole legal custody of their son Freddie Heerdegen.

Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci at the Fendi Fall Ready To Wear Runway Show. Photo: Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

What does Mark Hampton do for a living?

Mark took his professional training as a hairdresser from Vidal Sassoon, a prominent hairstylist. In January 2011, he worked as an editorial director at Radio Hair Salon. After working for a year there, he left and started working as a freelance hairstylist.

In November 2011, Hampton joined Julian Watson Agency as a celebrity hairstylist. He has worked for the agency for the past nine years. In his career, Mark has worked in various modelling shows and fashion weeks.

How much is Mark Hampton’s net worth?

As of 2023, Mark has an estimated net worth of $2–3 million. The London native has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a hairstylist.

Mark Hampton’s profiles

US actress Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton at the Emmy Nominees Night. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

The fashion enthusiast is active on social media and has 15.9k followers on Instagram. In addition, Mark is verified on Twitter with 1,310 followers.

Mark Hampton has worked tirelessly to raise his career ranks to become a household name in the fashion industry. He has worked with famous models, singers and entertainers.

