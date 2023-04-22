Dashing TV star Jesse Spencer is infamous for his roles in TV shows like Chicago Fire and House. But, most recently, fans have been in his case, with the urge to know more about his personal life. Who is Jesse Spencer’s wife? Learn more about his wife, Kali Woodruff Carr, whom he married three years ago, in this read.

Kali Woodruff Carr is a celebrity wife who married Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer in 2020. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Kali Woodruff Carr rose to fame after her relationship with actor Jesse Spencer became public. Ever since, fans have been digging to know more about her, including her line of work and age.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Jesse Spencer’s wife Date of birth 15 July 1990 Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Zodiac sign Cancer Age 32 years (as of April 2023) Father Kris Eugene Mother Lisa L. Woodruff Education University of Florida, Northwestern University Undergraduate degrees BA in Psychology and Music Performance Masters Communication Sciences Doctorate Communication Sciences and Disorders Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jesse Spencer Children 1 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in pounds 132 lbs Weight in kg 60 kg Twitter ResearchGate

Kali Woodruff Carr’s age

Jesse Spencer's Kali Woodruff Carr was born in 1990 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: @drkaligator on Twitter (Modified by author)

She was born on 15 July 1990 to her parents, Kris Eugene and Lisa L. Woodruff. She is 32 years old as of April 2023.

Where is Kali Woodruff Carr from?

Carr is from Melbourne, Australia, though she currently resides in Chicago. That makes her of Australian-American nationality and white ethnicity.

Education profile

Kali holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology and a Bachelor’s in Music Performance from the University of Florida, which she obtained between 2008 and 2012.

She got her Master's degree in Communication Sciences in 2015 and later pursued her doctorate in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

What does Kali Woodruff Carr do?

She is a research specialist at Northwestern University’s infant and child development centre. Here, Carr specializes in developmental cognitive neuroscience, and as per her ResearchGate profile, she has so far published 17 academic papers in her area of speciality. However, before this, she used to work as a research assistant and laboratory manager at the University of Florida.

How did Jesse Spencer meet Kali Woodruff?

They apparently met in 2014 at a Chicago music festival. Interestingly, the two immediately hit it off and started dating. Jesse popped the million-dollar question years later when the two were on a week-long hike in the Peruvian Andes.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s wedding

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a major dent in their wedding plans, the lovebirds did not postpone their wedding. They exchanged vows in 2020 in a small, private ceremony held in the bride’s hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida. They specifically set their wedding date on June 27th, to honour Woodruff’s grandparents, who got married on that day 40 years ago.

The actor has never walked down the aisle before marrying Kali.

Is Jesse Spencer still married?

Indeed, he is still married to his wife Kali. The two have managed to keep their relationship drama free.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s children

The neuroscientist and her husband have only one child together as of April 2023. They welcomed their first baby in April 2022.

How tall is Kali Woodruff?

Most of Kali Woodruff Carr’s profiles indicate she stands tall at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and that she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Kali Woodruff Carr’s husband, on the other hand, stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).

Kali Woodruff Carr is a research specialist at the infant and child development centre at Northwestern University. However, most people know her as Jesse Spencer’s wife and the mother of his child.

