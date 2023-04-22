Global site navigation

Meet Jesse Spencer's wife: The personal life of Kali Woodruff Carr
Сelebrity biographies

by  Peter Kinuthia

Dashing TV star Jesse Spencer is infamous for his roles in TV shows like Chicago Fire and House. But, most recently, fans have been in his case, with the urge to know more about his personal life. Who is Jesse Spencer’s wife? Learn more about his wife, Kali Woodruff Carr, whom he married three years ago, in this read.

Who is Kali Woodruff Carr?
Kali Woodruff Carr is a celebrity wife who married Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer in 2020. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Kali Woodruff Carr rose to fame after her relationship with actor Jesse Spencer became public. Ever since, fans have been digging to know more about her, including her line of work and age.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s profile and bio summary

Famous asJesse Spencer’s wife
Date of birth 15 July 1990
Place of birth Melbourne, Australia
Zodiac sign Cancer
Age32 years (as of April 2023)
Father Kris Eugene
MotherLisa L. Woodruff
EducationUniversity of Florida, Northwestern University
Undergraduate degrees BA in Psychology and Music Performance
MastersCommunication Sciences
Doctorate Communication Sciences and Disorders
NationalityAustralian-American
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
HusbandJesse Spencer
Children1
Hair colour Dark brown
Eye colour Brown
Height in feet 5'7"
Height in centimetres170 cm
Weight in pounds132 lbs
Weight in kg 60 kg
TwitterResearchGate

Kali Woodruff Carr’s age

Kali Woodruff Carr's biography
Jesse Spencer's Kali Woodruff Carr was born in 1990 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: @drkaligator on Twitter (Modified by author)
She was born on 15 July 1990 to her parents, Kris Eugene and Lisa L. Woodruff. She is 32 years old as of April 2023.

Where is Kali Woodruff Carr from?

Carr is from Melbourne, Australia, though she currently resides in Chicago. That makes her of Australian-American nationality and white ethnicity.

Education profile

Kali holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology and a Bachelor’s in Music Performance from the University of Florida, which she obtained between 2008 and 2012.

She got her Master's degree in Communication Sciences in 2015 and later pursued her doctorate in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

What does Kali Woodruff Carr do?

She is a research specialist at Northwestern University’s infant and child development centre. Here, Carr specializes in developmental cognitive neuroscience, and as per her ResearchGate profile, she has so far published 17 academic papers in her area of speciality. However, before this, she used to work as a research assistant and laboratory manager at the University of Florida.

How did Jesse Spencer meet Kali Woodruff?

They apparently met in 2014 at a Chicago music festival. Interestingly, the two immediately hit it off and started dating. Jesse popped the million-dollar question years later when the two were on a week-long hike in the Peruvian Andes.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s wedding

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a major dent in their wedding plans, the lovebirds did not postpone their wedding. They exchanged vows in 2020 in a small, private ceremony held in the bride’s hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida. They specifically set their wedding date on June 27th, to honour Woodruff’s grandparents, who got married on that day 40 years ago.

The actor has never walked down the aisle before marrying Kali.

Is Jesse Spencer still married?

Indeed, he is still married to his wife Kali. The two have managed to keep their relationship drama free.

Kali Woodruff Carr’s children

The neuroscientist and her husband have only one child together as of April 2023. They welcomed their first baby in April 2022.

How tall is Kali Woodruff?

Most of Kali Woodruff Carr’s profiles indicate she stands tall at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and that she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Kali Woodruff Carr’s husband, on the other hand, stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).

Kali Woodruff Carr is a research specialist at the infant and child development centre at Northwestern University. However, most people know her as Jesse Spencer’s wife and the mother of his child.

