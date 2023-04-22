Meet Jesse Spencer's wife: The personal life of Kali Woodruff Carr
Dashing TV star Jesse Spencer is infamous for his roles in TV shows like Chicago Fire and House. But, most recently, fans have been in his case, with the urge to know more about his personal life. Who is Jesse Spencer’s wife? Learn more about his wife, Kali Woodruff Carr, whom he married three years ago, in this read.
Kali Woodruff Carr rose to fame after her relationship with actor Jesse Spencer became public. Ever since, fans have been digging to know more about her, including her line of work and age.
Kali Woodruff Carr’s profile and bio summary
|Famous as
|Jesse Spencer’s wife
|Date of birth
|15 July 1990
|Place of birth
|Melbourne, Australia
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Age
|32 years (as of April 2023)
|Father
|Kris Eugene
|Mother
|Lisa L. Woodruff
|Education
|University of Florida, Northwestern University
|Undergraduate degrees
|BA in Psychology and Music Performance
|Masters
|Communication Sciences
|Doctorate
|Communication Sciences and Disorders
|Nationality
|Australian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Jesse Spencer
|Children
|1
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170 cm
|Weight in pounds
|132 lbs
|Weight in kg
|60 kg
|ResearchGate
Kali Woodruff Carr’s age
She was born on 15 July 1990 to her parents, Kris Eugene and Lisa L. Woodruff. She is 32 years old as of April 2023.
Where is Kali Woodruff Carr from?
Carr is from Melbourne, Australia, though she currently resides in Chicago. That makes her of Australian-American nationality and white ethnicity.
Education profile
Kali holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology and a Bachelor’s in Music Performance from the University of Florida, which she obtained between 2008 and 2012.
She got her Master's degree in Communication Sciences in 2015 and later pursued her doctorate in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
What does Kali Woodruff Carr do?
She is a research specialist at Northwestern University’s infant and child development centre. Here, Carr specializes in developmental cognitive neuroscience, and as per her ResearchGate profile, she has so far published 17 academic papers in her area of speciality. However, before this, she used to work as a research assistant and laboratory manager at the University of Florida.
How did Jesse Spencer meet Kali Woodruff?
They apparently met in 2014 at a Chicago music festival. Interestingly, the two immediately hit it off and started dating. Jesse popped the million-dollar question years later when the two were on a week-long hike in the Peruvian Andes.
Kali Woodruff Carr’s wedding
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a major dent in their wedding plans, the lovebirds did not postpone their wedding. They exchanged vows in 2020 in a small, private ceremony held in the bride’s hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida. They specifically set their wedding date on June 27th, to honour Woodruff’s grandparents, who got married on that day 40 years ago.
The actor has never walked down the aisle before marrying Kali.
Is Jesse Spencer still married?
Indeed, he is still married to his wife Kali. The two have managed to keep their relationship drama free.
Kali Woodruff Carr’s children
The neuroscientist and her husband have only one child together as of April 2023. They welcomed their first baby in April 2022.
How tall is Kali Woodruff?
Most of Kali Woodruff Carr’s profiles indicate she stands tall at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and that she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Kali Woodruff Carr’s husband, on the other hand, stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).
Kali Woodruff Carr is a research specialist at the infant and child development centre at Northwestern University. However, most people know her as Jesse Spencer’s wife and the mother of his child.
