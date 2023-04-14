The personal life of Inty Miller, daughter of Master P and Sonya C

Inty Miller is an Afro-American singer and rapper best known as Master P's daughter. Her father has mentored her career even though she is pursuing a solo career. These details take a trip down the rapper's life while highlighting her father's celebrity status and how it impacted her life.

Inty is one of Master P's nine children. Photo: @theonlyprincessinty (modified by author)

Master P is an acclaimed rapper and businessman who contributed immensely to the hip-hop industry. The father of nine has mentored his children to follow in his footsteps, and a look into Inty Miller's biography provides glimpses of the journey.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Intylyana Miller Nickname Princess Inty Gender Female Date of birth 27th February 1993 Age 30 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 168 cm or 5'6'' Weight 70 kg or 154 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sonya Cassandra Father Robert Percy Miller Siblings 8 Relationship status Single School Calabasas High School Profession Rapper, actress Net worth $500k Social media Instagram

Inty Miller's age

She is 30 years as of April 2023. Intylyana Miller was born on 27th February 1993 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America, to Robert Percy Miller and Sonya Cassandra. She holds American nationality and belongs to the Afro-American ethnic group.

Early life

Inty spent most of her childhood with her siblings in New Orleans, Louisiana. She attended Calabasas High School, where she completed her high school education. There are no details insinuating she furthered her education.

Master P

Inty Miller's father is the iconic Master P. Michael Percy Miller is an acclaimed A-list African-American rapper and the man behind the success of TRU, the hip-hop group. Master P rose to fame in the 1990s; as of 2023, he has released 15 studio albums. One of his most-loved hits is his platinum single, Make 'Em Say Uuh!

Besides his career success as a musician, Master P is also into business. He is a record label boss, No Limit Records. He also runs the P Miller Enterprises, where he is listed as the CEO. He also has his fingers in the real estate industry.

Master P accepts the I Am Hip Hop award for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. Photo: @2020HHA

Inty Miller's mother

Inty's mother, Sonya Cassandra, is equally part of the American entertainment scene and is popularly known as Sonya C. She is a female rapper from Richmond, California. She first gained popularity as a member of the TRU rap group. Then, she pursued a single career and gained popularity for her 1993 album, Married To The Mob. After marrying Master P, she collaborated with him on his 1990s albums.

Besides her career as a musician, Sonya is also a director and producer. Her directional credits include:

Catalog This! (2004)

(2004) Kitchen Accomplished (2004)

(2004) Material Girls (2005)

Inty Miller's siblings

Inty is her father's fifth child, and she shared her childhood with her eight siblings, three sisters and five brothers.

Her only elder sister passed away in May 2022. Photo: @theonlyprincessinty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Romeo

Romeo Miller is the eldest in the family, and he is involved in modelling, music and the movie industry. He is listed as a singer, songwriter, rapper, model, actor and entrepreneur.

Vercy and Veno

Vercy, best known as Young V, and Veno, Inter Miller's brothers, are also in the entertainment industry.

Tytyana

Tytyana Miller, Inty's only elder sister, was also an upcoming artist. Unfortunately, she died on 28th May 2022 at 29. She had a history of drug abuse.

Master P's children

Besides Romeo, Vency, Veno and Tytyana, Inty has four siblings: Hercy and Mercy, basketball enthusiasts like their dad. Itali and Cymphonique are her half-sisters from her father's other relationship.

Master P's new wife

Master P married Sonya C in 1989, and the couple spent four years as husband and wife years before Inty was born. The union lasted until 2013, when Sonya filed for divorce. Misunderstandings and disputes over financial assets and properties murkily marred the divorce process.

According to a report by TMZ, Master P is currently single, and there have been no records of his involvement with another woman since he was legally declared single in May 2022.

Inty Miller's music career

Most people know her as Master P's daughter. However, she is intentionally focused on carving her niche and penetrating the highly competitive music industry. She is best known by her stage name, Princess Inty and is listed among the up-and-coming Afro-American rappers cum singers.

She started with the TRU music group and later went under her father's cover as a solo artist. So far, she has released four singles:

For Better or Worse (2017)

(2017) You Know I See You (2017)

(2017) That Real Love (2017)

(2017) Whatever It Takes (2019)

Following her 2019 single, she took a hiatus and is yet to resurface. As an actress, she debuted by featuring in A Mother's Choice. Her most recent acting project was I Got The Hook Up 2 in 2013, where she shared the set with James Wood. She also appeared in a docu-series, Futurescape.

Inty Miller's net worth

According to a publication, she is worth $500,000. However, this information is not accurate.

Inty Miller is a celebrity child who has secured her spot in the entertainment industry as a rapper and singer. Even though she hails from a reputable family, she is determined to carve out her career path.

