How old is Master P? Biography, age, children, wife, siblings, career, profiles

Master P is a popular name in the American music industry. Apart from his musical and business dexterity, he is recently in the news for issues regarding his biological family. Young rappers like J.Cole and 2 Chainz have mouthed him as an inspiration in different aspects of their careers though he is not much of a rapper nowadays.

Master P performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.



Master P began his sojourn into the music industry at the tail end of the 1980s, and with little financial support, he had only his determination to succeed as the magic wand. Almost 40 years later, he is regarded as one of the richest musicians in the world, and some sections of the industry tout him as the king of the business aspect of the rap game.

Profile summary

Real name Percy Robert Miller Sr. Nickname Master P, The Ghetto Bill, The Ice Cream Man Gender Male Date of birth 29th April 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Central City, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Body measurements in inches 45-33-15 Body measurements in centimetres 114-84-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Josie Miller Father Percy Miller Siblings Four Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sonya C Children Nine School/college/university Booker T. Washington High School, Warren Easton High School, University of Houston, Merritt College Profession Rapper, television and record producer, musician, filmmaker, businessman, voiceover artist Net worth $200 million Social media fields Twitter, Instagram

How old is Master P?

Master P is 52 years of age in 2022. The African-American rapper was born on 29th April 1970 in Central City, New Orleans, Louisiana, the U.S.A, to Josie and Percy Miller.

Percy's childhood was characterised by poverty, and he lived in a neighbourhood renowned for its high violence and drug abuse rate. He attended the Booker T. Washington High School and Warren Easton High School before gaining a basketball scholarship to study at the University of Houston.

His basketball dream was cut short after he suffered an injury in his first year. He did not let this weigh him down and transferred to Merritt College to major in business.

Master P speaks on stage for Assets Over Liabilities Live during REVOLT Summit x AT&T - Day 1 at 787 Windsor in Atlanta, Georgia.



Master P's siblings are four in total, consisting of three boys: Vyshonne, Kevin, Corey, and one girl, Germaine. He is the oldest of his parent's offspring, and his younger brother, Kevin, was killed during a robbery.

Career

Master P had a robust and largely successful career, starting in the music industry after he opened a record store with the $10,000 personal injury claim he got in the aftermath of his grandfather's death.

He started selling rap albums of popular rappers at his No Limit Records & Tapes store. As the business grew, he began recording and selling his songs. He founded a music record label and released his first album in 1991.

Personal life

The Ice Cream Man is a father and only recently declared himself single after almost a decade of a divorce battle with his ex-wife, Sonya C. The couple married in 1989 and initially separated in 2010. Nonetheless, the wife filed for divorce about three years later while trying to claim 40% of Master P's net worth.

How many kids does Master P have with his ex-wife?

The now-estranged couple shares seven children. The oldest among them was born the same year they married.

How many kids does Master P have?

The Ghetto Bill has nine children, but one of them, the son of his late brother, Kevin, is not his biological child. Below are the dates of birth and Master P's kids' ages:

Romeo Miller was born in 1989 and is currently 33 years old

Vercy Miller "Young V" was born in 1991 and is currently 31 years old

Veno Miller, the son of Master P's late brother Kevin, was born in 1991 and is 31 years old at the moment

Tytyana Miller is the first girl, born in 1992 but passed away in 2022

Intylyana Miller was born in 1993 and is 29 years old at the moment

Cymphonique Miller is the daughter of Master P's unidentified baby mama; she is 26 years old as she was born in 1996

Itali Miller was born in 1999 and is 23 years old

Hercy Miller was born in 2002 and is 20 years old

Mercy Miller, the youngest of the children, was born in 2005 and is 17 years old

How many baby mamas does Master P have?

The Make 'Em Say Uhh! hitmaker has only one baby mama, but her identity remains a secret from the public. The child is, however, part of Master P's big family and is a popular television personality.

Master P speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 at Magic Box.



Who is Master P's new wife?

The rapper has not announced or openly shown that he is involved with any woman since he parted ways with his ex-wife Sonya C.

Why is Master P so rich?

Percy Miller became successful in his music career and attracted many lucrative deals. He branched into other businesses within and outside the entertainment industry, and his wealth skyrocketed.

Is Master P a billionaire?

He is not on the list of American billionaires but is a millionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Percy Miller's net worth is around $200 million.

Do you know how old Master P is? The successful businessman and rapper celebrated his 52nd birthday on 29th April 2022. Several people have described him as one of the first to take advantage of business aspects of the music industry.

