Here is the untold story of Kayna Whitworth, Rhett Lewis' wife

According to a 2020 study, most people meet their spouses at their workplaces. It is not strange, even though office romance is a pop culture classic marred with awkwardness. Do these marriages work? How do spouses separate work from romance, especially in workplaces? Kayna Whitworth and Rhett Lewis would best serve as the face of this arrangement. How about reading on for more details?

Kayna Whitworth is an established American journalist with nearly twenty years of experience in the demanding media workspace. Besides the face that graces TV screens, she is a wife and a mother.

Kayna Whitworth's profile summary and bio

Full name Kayna Logan Whitworth Gender Female Date of birth 4th July 1982 Age 40 years (As of November 2022) Birthday 4th July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Aurora, Colorado, the United States of America Nationality American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Height in cm 172 cm Height in feet 5’8" Alma mater Colorado State University Educational qualification Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media studies Occupation Correspondent for ABC News Years active 2005–present Relationship status Married Spouse Rhett Lewis Children 2 Father Rocky Whitworth Mother Mary Whitworth Brother Kallen Whitworth Instagram Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

Kayna Whitworth's age

Kayna was born on 4th July 1982, in Aurora, Colorado, USA. As of November 2022, she is 40 years old.

Early life

Kayna Logan Whitworth was born to Rocky and Mary Whitworth as the eldest daughter. She has a younger sibling, Kallen, even though not much information is publicly available concerning Kayna Whitworth's brother. Her father worked as a coach for a high school football team. He inculcated her love for the game at a tender age.

Educational background

According to reports, Logan was a very bright child. She went to Grandview High School and later joined Arizona State University. In 2002, she joined Colorado University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies. She graduated in 2005.

Kayna Whitworth's career

The coveted media personality has a plethora of experience in the industry, as highlighted in Kayna Whitworth's LinkedIn account. After graduating, she joined Fox Sports as an intern. In September 2005, she became a sports reporter for KTVZ in Bend, Oregon. Later, she got an opportunity to join KTVZ-NPG as a multi-media journalist and full-time anchor. She served in these roles until November 2008.

Between November 2008 and October 2010, Logan worked as the morning anchor and reporter for KBCI-Fisher broadcasting. She later joined KBOI as the reporter and anchor for a three-hour morning show. Within this period, she was also a multi-media journalist and would shoot, write and edit the show.

In November 2010, Logan joined KOLD News 13 (CBS) as the morning anchor and reporter. She served in the position for two years and one month.

Kayna Whitworth on ABC News

The highlight of Logan's career was joining ABC News in June 2015, to what would be her longest serving position. She is the ABC News network's correspondent. The position has done more than propel her fame.

Kayna Whitworth on Good Morning America

Appearing in shows like ABC World News Tonight and Good Morning America is the icing on the cake of Logan's career in past seven years.

Kayna Whitworth the reporter

Logan currently works as ABC News' news correspondent. She is based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kayna Whitworth's husband

Logan is married to Rhett Lewis, a fellow journalist. Rhett works as a journalist for NFL Network. He features in several programs such as NFT Total Access, NFL Now and Path to the Draft.

Kayna and Rhett Lewis exchanged their wedding vows on 15th May 2015. They had a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple met at WHDH, Boston, where they both worked.

Kayna Whitworth's children

Kayna Whitworth and Rhett Lewis have two children. Their eldest son, Conway White, was born on 3rd August 2017. Their youngest, Wylder Whit, was born on 13th April 2019. Logan often shares photos of her boys on her Instagram.

Kayna Whitworth's height

Logan has a slender body. She is approximately 172 cm tall and has medium-length blonde hair.

Kayna Whitworth's Instagram account

Logan is active on social media. For instance, on Instagram, as of November 2022, she enjoys more than 14,100 followers.

Kayna Whitworth's Twitter account

Logan is more popular on Twitter. As of November 2022, she has more than 18,000 followers. She is also on other social platforms like Facebook.

Kayna Whitworth's net worth

Details about Kayna Whitworth's salary are not publicly available. Nonetheless, she earns handsomely from her media career. According to sources, her net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $1.25 million.

These details about Kayna Whitworth's biography highlight her journey. Besides being Rhett Lewis' wife, she has carved a name for herself in the media industry. She has gained experience from lower to higher anchoring positions and immensely influenced big media companies.

