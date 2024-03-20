Latto's boyfriend: Everything we know about her secret lover

Latto, formerly known as Mulatto, is an American dynamic and influential rapper who gained fame after winning season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. Her journey from a young talent to a significant player in the hip-hop landscape is characterised by her relentless work ethic and dedication to her craft. Following her successful career, most fans have been curious about her love life. So, who is Latto's boyfriend?

Latto was nominated for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Latto, also known as Big Latto, has become a household name in the hip-hop scene. The Atlanta-based artist has won the hearts of many for her singing talents. Besides music, she is an entrepreneur. But who is Latto dating?

Latto's profile summary and bio

Real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens Stage name Latto Gender Female Date of birth December 22, 1998 Age 25 years (As of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Black and White) Profession Rapper and songwriter Education Lovejoy High School Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 58 kg (approx) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Brown Parents Misti Pitts and Shayne Stevens Sibling Brooklyn Nikole Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Social media Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Net worth $5 million

How old is Latto?

Latto, whose full name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens (age 25 years in 2024), was born on December 22, 1998, In Columbus, Ohio, and grew up in Atlanta. She holds American nationality and attended Lovejoy High School.

Mulatto was a drag racer before becoming a rapper. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)

Source: Original

Latto's family

She was born to a black father, Misti Pitt, and a white mother, Shayne Stevens; thus, she is biracial. Her father was born to a drag racing family and carried on the tradition. He also owns a basement cleaning company.

Latto has a younger sister, Brooklyn Nikole, born in July 2002, and she is her only sibling. Nikole attended Georgia State University for her college degree and is pursuing a career as a fashion model and social media influencer.

Latto and Brooklyn share a strong bond as siblings, as evidenced when Latto gifted her a car for her 21st birthday. Nikole has also appeared on Latto's Apple Music show, 777 Radio, where they discussed family dynamics and personal matters.

Who is Latto's boyfriend?

Unlike most celebrities who tend to plaster their relationships all over social media, Latto prefers to maintain her relationship private. Latto and 21 Savage were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on a vacation in Puerto Rico. However, she refuted claims of dating the rapper.

In a recent interview at Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio station, she admitted having a partner but is not yet ready to reveal his identity.

My privacy is more important than seeing him in the crowd. I can't have people putting two and two together.

Is Latto dating 21 Savage?

Several leads make fans believe that 21 Savage, whose full name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is her secret love. For instance, Latto has the UK-born American rapper's full name tattooed behind her ear. Also, 21 Savage was sported with a tattoo on his right ear, bearing Alyssa, Latto's real name.

Latto and 21 Savage were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on a vacation in Puerto Rico. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Latto in a relationship?

The American rapper is in a relationship. Although she did not reveal details about her partner, she described the kind of person he is in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

He gives her space:

I let him have his time, and he lets me have mine. We trust each other. When he's at home, like now, he's probably gambling with his friends. I let him do him. We've built that trust.

He is her longest relationship:

This is the longest relationship I've ever been in.

Why is Latto hesitant to reveal her partner?

The Big Energy rapper opened up about her decision to keep her boyfriend's identity private in the same interview with Cosmopolitan.

If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and centre about my life.

Latto's career

Latto started rapping at 10 but only rose to fame at 16 when she won season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. After winning the TV competition as a teenager, Latto ventured into full-time music. She broke through in 2020 with her studio album Queen of Da Souf, which reached No. 44 on the Billboard 200.

As a young rapper, Latto has gained fame and collaborated with several prominent artists, such as Cardi B on Put It On Da Floor Again and Megan Thee Stallion on Budget. Other artists include Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Lil Baby, and Gucci Mane.

In 2017, Latto opened her clothing store, Pittstop Clothing, in Jonesboro, Georgia. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Albums

Queen of Da Souf

777

Laatto LetÉm Know

Mulatto

Songs

On God

In n Out (featuring City Girls)

Nasty

Beat Box

Wheelie

For the Night

He Says She Say

I Just Called

Sunshine

Sleep Sleep

Extended-play

Hit the Latto

Big Latto

Time and Pressure

Awards and recognitions

She was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and she won

She won the Billboard Women in Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Latto gained fame after winning season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Latto's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician has an estimated net worth of $5 Million. She earns from her thriving music career and runs Pittstop Clothing, a Georgia-based clothing store.

Quick facts about Latto

She is biracial.

She lives in Atlanta, Georgia

She attended Lovejoy High School.

She was earlier known as Miss Mulatto, which later changed to Latto in 2021.

Latto used to drag race.

She was nominated for the Grammys 2023.

Above is everything we know about Latto's boyfriend, career, and personal life. She first gained recognition in 2016 for winning the inaugural season of the reality television show The Rap Game. Despite being a celebrity, the Grammy-nominated star prefers to keep her personal life away from the public limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Kellyanne Conway dating after her divorce? All we know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kellyanne Conway, an American political consultant and strategist best known for her work as a campaign manager for Donald Trump during the 2016 United States presidential election.

Discover who Kellyanne Conway is dating after her divorce.

Source: Briefly News