Global site navigation

Latto's boyfriend: Everything we know about her secret lover
Celebrity biographies

Latto's boyfriend: Everything we know about her secret lover

by  Bennett Yates

Latto, formerly known as Mulatto, is an American dynamic and influential rapper who gained fame after winning season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. Her journey from a young talent to a significant player in the hip-hop landscape is characterised by her relentless work ethic and dedication to her craft. Following her successful career, most fans have been curious about her love life. So, who is Latto's boyfriend?

Latto posing for a photo
Latto was nominated for Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Latto, also known as Big Latto, has become a household name in the hip-hop scene. The Atlanta-based artist has won the hearts of many for her singing talents. Besides music, she is an entrepreneur. But who is Latto dating?

Latto's profile summary and bio

Real nameAlyssa Michelle Stephens
Stage nameLatto
Gender Female
Date of birthDecember 22, 1998
Age25 years (As of 2024)
Zodiac sign Capricorn
Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States
Nationality American
Ethnicity Mixed (Black and White)
ProfessionRapper and songwriter
EducationLovejoy High School
Height5 feet 6 inches
Weight 58 kg (approx)
Eye colourDark Brown
Hair colour Brown
Parents Misti Pitts and Shayne Stevens
Sibling Brooklyn Nikole
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusIn a relationship
Social media Instagram, Twitter, YouTube
Net worth $5 million

Read also

Travis Scott’s net worth: How much does the rapper make today?

How old is Latto?

Latto, whose full name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens (age 25 years in 2024), was born on December 22, 1998, In Columbus, Ohio, and grew up in Atlanta. She holds American nationality and attended Lovejoy High School.

Latto at an award event
Mulatto was a drag racer before becoming a rapper. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)
Source: Original

Latto's family

She was born to a black father, Misti Pitt, and a white mother, Shayne Stevens; thus, she is biracial. Her father was born to a drag racing family and carried on the tradition. He also owns a basement cleaning company.

Latto has a younger sister, Brooklyn Nikole, born in July 2002, and she is her only sibling. Nikole attended Georgia State University for her college degree and is pursuing a career as a fashion model and social media influencer.

Latto and Brooklyn share a strong bond as siblings, as evidenced when Latto gifted her a car for her 21st birthday. Nikole has also appeared on Latto's Apple Music show, 777 Radio, where they discussed family dynamics and personal matters.

Read also

Who is Amari Bailey’s mom? Everything about Johanna Leia

Who is Latto's boyfriend?

Unlike most celebrities who tend to plaster their relationships all over social media, Latto prefers to maintain her relationship private. Latto and 21 Savage were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on a vacation in Puerto Rico. However, she refuted claims of dating the rapper.

In a recent interview at Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio station, she admitted having a partner but is not yet ready to reveal his identity.

My privacy is more important than seeing him in the crowd. I can't have people putting two and two together.

Is Latto dating 21 Savage?

Several leads make fans believe that 21 Savage, whose full name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is her secret love. For instance, Latto has the UK-born American rapper's full name tattooed behind her ear. Also, 21 Savage was sported with a tattoo on his right ear, bearing Alyssa, Latto's real name.

Read also

Biography of Bradley Beal's wife: Get to know Kamiah Adams Beal

Latto and her rumoured boyfriend, 21 Savage
Latto and 21 Savage were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on a vacation in Puerto Rico. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Is Latto in a relationship?

The American rapper is in a relationship. Although she did not reveal details about her partner, she described the kind of person he is in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

He gives her space:

I let him have his time, and he lets me have mine. We trust each other. When he's at home, like now, he's probably gambling with his friends. I let him do him. We've built that trust.

He is her longest relationship:

This is the longest relationship I've ever been in.

Why is Latto hesitant to reveal her partner?

The Big Energy rapper opened up about her decision to keep her boyfriend's identity private in the same interview with Cosmopolitan.

If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and centre about my life.

Latto's career

Read also

Vanna White's kids: Meet Gigi Santo Pietro and Nikko Santo Pietro

Latto started rapping at 10 but only rose to fame at 16 when she won season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. After winning the TV competition as a teenager, Latto ventured into full-time music. She broke through in 2020 with her studio album Queen of Da Souf, which reached No. 44 on the Billboard 200.

As a young rapper, Latto has gained fame and collaborated with several prominent artists, such as Cardi B on Put It On Da Floor Again and Megan Thee Stallion on Budget. Other artists include Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Lil Baby, and Gucci Mane.

Latto having a good time
In 2017, Latto opened her clothing store, Pittstop Clothing, in Jonesboro, Georgia. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Albums

  • Queen of Da Souf
  • 777
  • Laatto LetÉm Know
  • Mulatto

Songs

  • On God
  • In n Out (featuring City Girls)
  • Nasty
  • Beat Box
  • Wheelie
  • For the Night
  • He Says She Say
  • I Just Called
  • Sunshine
  • Sleep Sleep

Extended-play

  • Hit the Latto
  • Big Latto
  • Time and Pressure

Read also

Who is Mario Lopez's spouse, Courtney Mazza? All about the model

Awards and recognitions

  • She was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and she won
  • She won the Billboard Women in Music Awards
  • MTV Video Music Awards
  • Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Latto having a good time
Latto gained fame after winning season one of Lifetime's reality show The Rap Game. Photo: @latto777 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What is Latto's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician has an estimated net worth of $5 Million. She earns from her thriving music career and runs Pittstop Clothing, a Georgia-based clothing store.

Quick facts about Latto

  • She is biracial.
  • She lives in Atlanta, Georgia
  • She attended Lovejoy High School.
  • She was earlier known as Miss Mulatto, which later changed to Latto in 2021.
  • Latto used to drag race.
  • She was nominated for the Grammys 2023.

Above is everything we know about Latto's boyfriend, career, and personal life. She first gained recognition in 2016 for winning the inaugural season of the reality television show The Rap Game. Despite being a celebrity, the Grammy-nominated star prefers to keep her personal life away from the public limelight.

Read also

What does T'yanna Wallace, Biggie Smalls' daughter, do for a living?

READ ALSO: Who is Kellyanne Conway dating after her divorce? All we know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kellyanne Conway, an American political consultant and strategist best known for her work as a campaign manager for Donald Trump during the 2016 United States presidential election.

Discover who Kellyanne Conway is dating after her divorce.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel