Who is Kellyanne Conway dating after her divorce? All we know

Kellyanne Conway is an American political consultant and strategist best known for her work as a campaign manager for Donald Trump during the 2016 United States presidential election. She later served as a counsellor to Trump from 2017 to 2020. Following her successful political career, many of her fans have been curious about her love life. So, who is Kellyanne Conway dating?

Kellyanne Conway's political career began as a pollster in the early 1990s. However, she rose to fame for being a senior advisor of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. Her high-profile relationships also brought her to the limelight. But who is Kellyanne Conway engaged to?

Kellyanne Conway's profile summary and bio

How old is Kellyanne Conway?

Kellyanne, whose full name is Kellyanne Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (age 57 years in 2024), was born on January 20, 1967, in Atco, New Jersey, USA. She grew up in a Catholic family, and her father owned a small trucking company. However, she was raised in Waterford Township by her mother, Mrs. Diana, after her parents divorced when she was three.

Who is Kellyanne Conway dating now?

Kellyanne is currently single. She was previously married to George Conway for over 22 years. They announced their separation in August 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Who is Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband?

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway III tied the knot in 2001, and they have four children. He is an American attorney and political commentator born on September 2, 1963, in Boston, Massachusetts.

George is also the co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a political action committee of anti-Trump Republicans. He has also been known for his public criticisms of former President Donald Trump, which has sometimes created public attention given Kellyanne Conway's role as a close advisor to Trump.

Who are Kellyanne Conway's children?

Kellyanne and George are blessed with four children: Vanessa, Charlotte, Claudia, and George IV. George IV and Claudia are twins. The happy family resides in Alpine, New Jersey.

Is Kellyanne Conway dating Fred Thompson?

Kellyanne was previously linked to Fred Thompson, an American politician, attorney, lobbyist, actor, and radio personality, born on August 19, 1942, in Sheffield, Alabama. He was elected as a Republican to represent Tennessee in the United States Senate, serving from 1994 to 2003. Sadly, he passed away on November 1, 2015, at the age of 73, after a battle with lymphoma.

Kellyanne Conway's divorce

Despite Kellyanne and George Conway having one of the most exciting and complicated relationships, the celebrity couple hit headlines with their divorce news. In 2023, the Conways' released a statement shared on Twitter by George, announcing that they were in the final stages of their divorce and needed privacy.

Kellyanne Conway's education

Conway attended St. Joseph High School in Hammonton, New Jersey. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity College in Washington, DC, and later earned a law degree with honours from George Washington University Law School.

Kellyanne Conway's career

Kellyanne Conway has had a notable career in American politics, primarily as a political consultant and strategist. Here is an overview of her career:

Early career

Kellyanne Conway began her career as an attorney and member of the bar in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. She also taught law as an adjunct professor at the George Washington University Law Center. Kellyanne later worked with various Republican candidates and organizations, gaining experience in survey research and political strategy.

The Polling Company

In 1995, Conway founded her polling company, The Polling Company, Inc./WomanTrend. The company conducted market research and advised political and corporate clients strategically. The company has offices in New York and Washington, DC.

Advisor to Donald Trump

Conway gained national prominence on July 1, 2016, when she became the senior advisor to Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

On August 17, 2016, she became the campaign manager for Trump's presidential run. Her role was crucial in steering the campaign.

Counsellor to the President

After Trump's victory, Conway was appointed counsellor to the President, a position she held from January 2017 to August 2020. In this role, she served as a senior advisor to the President and was involved in communicating and implementing administration policies.

What is Kellyanne Conway's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kellyanne's net worth is $39 million. She derived her net worth from her successful political career.

Lesser-known facts about Kellyanne Conway

She owns a polling company.

She is a trained lawyer.

She is a political trailblazer.

She is celebrated as the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race.

Above is everything we know about Kellyanne Conway's dating life, career, and family. She began her career as a political pollster and consultant. She worked for various Republican candidates before gaining national prominence for her role in managing Donald Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign.

