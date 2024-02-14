Who is Jeff Halperin? Meet Kari Lake's longtime husband

Jeff Halperin is an American former photojournalist and entrepreneur. He rose to fame following his marriage to Kari Lake, a former American television news anchor and candidate in Arizona's 2024 United States Senate election. Kari was known for her work with Fox 10 Phoenix, where she served as a lead news anchor for several years.

Besides marrying the American news anchor, Jeff owns ZenHD\ Zen Video, a Phoenix, Arizona-based video production company. Previously, he worked as a news editor and photographer. So, where is Jeff Halperin now?

Full name Jeff Halperin Gender Male Date of birth 1967 Age 56 years old (in 2024) Birthplace United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 78 kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Light brown Profession Entrepreneur & ex-photojournalist College Creighton University Hobbies Travelling Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kari Lake Children Ruby Halperin and Leo Halperin Famous for Being Kari Lake's husband Net worth $1 million to $2 million

How old is Jeff Halperin?

Jeff (age 56 years in 2024) was born in 1967 in the United States of America. He is of Colombian ethnic background, holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion.

Jeff Halperin's marriage

Jeff is not Lake's first husband, as she was previously married to Tracy Finnegan, an electrical engineer. However, their relationship lasted for a while, and they split up.

Jeff and Kari met while working at WNYT-TV, and they started dating. The couple exchanged vows on September 26, 1998, and they have been together ever since.

Who are Jeff Halperin's children?

Jeff and Lake have two children: a daughter named Ruby Halperin, born on March 30, 2003, and a son named Leo Halperin, born on October 10, 2008. The children actively endorse their mother's political career by attending rallies and events alongside her.

Kari Lake's daughter, Ruby, is an executive assistant at Turning Point USA. She also defends her mother from online trolls who criticize her for being a Donald Trump supporter.

Jeff Halperin's career

Jeff attended Creighton University to pursue his bachelor's degree in journalism and history. After college, he landed his first job in 1994 at NBC News, where he worked as a news editor and photographer for four years.

He left NBC News in 1998 and joined WNYT-TV, where he worked until 2000. He is currently running his business, ZenHD, a production company that offers all aspects of video production services. Additionally, Jeff owns the Awake Media LLC, an Arizona-based company incorporated on March 30, 2021. His wife is the manager of the company.

Jeff also worked on an ESPN E:60 documentary, Enes Kanter: Enemy of the State, on professional basketball player Enes Kanter. The documentary is about the athlete's political activism in his native country of Turkey. He received a 2020 Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Sports Journalism category.

Kari Lake's bio

How old is Kari Lake? Lake, whose full name is Kari Ann Lake (age 54 years in 2024), was born on August 23, 1969, in Rock Island, Illinois. Her father, Larry A. Lake, was an educator and coached football, while her mother, Sheila Lake, was a nurse. Kari has eight siblings.

Kari Lake's education

According to reports, Lake completed her high school at North Scott Senior High School in Eldridge, Iowa. She furthered her education at the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor of arts in journalism and communications.

Kari Lake's career

Lake started her television career in May 1991 as an intern at KWQC-TV, where she worked as a reporter and weekend news anchor. In 1994, she worked as a weekend weather anchor for KPNX-TV. In 1999, Lake was hired as a news anchor and reporter for Fox 10 Phoenix, a television station in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lake served as the lead news anchor for the station for more than 20 years, becoming a familiar face to viewers in the region.

Politics

In 2021, Kari Lake announced her candidacy for governor of Arizona in the 2022 election. She won the Republican nomination in the August primary but lost the election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. On October 10, 2023, Kari announced her candidacy in Arizona's 2024 United States Senate election.

What is Jeff Halperin's net worth?

According to Daily Variety and Austinist, the net worth of Kari Lake's husband ranges between $1 million and $2 million. He derives his income from his successful video production business. His wife, Kari Lake, has an estimated net worth of around $4 million, derived from her successful career in journalism and involvement in politics.

Lesser-known facts about Jeff Halperin

He can speak English and Spanish.

Jeff currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

He has no tattoos.

He has met prominent political figures, including Donald Trump.

He is not active across social media platforms

He has two children.

FAQs

Below are frequently asked questions about Kari Lake's husband. They include:

Who is the husband of Kari Lake?

Jeff Halperin is the husband of American former news anchor and politician Kari Lake. He is a videographer and owner of ZenHD.

Is Jeff Halperin into politics?

Unlike his wife, Kari Lake, Jeff is not into politics. However, he is very supportive of his wife's political career.

Is Jeff Halperin Jewish?

Halperin's family is originally from Colombia and has a Latin heritage.

Above is everything we know about Jeff Halperin, an American videographer and entrepreneur famous as Kari Lake's husband. Lake is an American former television news anchor and currently a member of the Republican Party. She is also known for her strong family ties, making her into the influential figure she is today.

