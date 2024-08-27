Brooklyn Frost's age and life story: All about the social media icon

In this dynamic digital age, Brooklyn Frost has become a hot topic. The American YouTuber is widely recognised for her fire content around fashion, lifestyle, pranks and travel vlogs. Her charismatic personality and impeccable taste have brought her instant worldwide fame.

Brooklyn made her YouTube debut featuring in her older brother’s videos before launching her self-titled channel. She soon gained traction thanks to her engaging content, becoming the internet’s ‘’it girl’’. With such fame, it is only natural for Frost’s fans to wonder who she is beyond the selfies and vlogs. Unravel fascinating details about her professional and personal life.

Brooklyn Frost's profile summary

Full name Brooklyn Nicole Frost Famous as Brooklyn Frost Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’3’’ (160 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements in inches 32-26-35 Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Mother Mother Siblings 2 Occupation Singer, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How old is Brooklyn Nicole Frost?

Brooklyn Frost (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 17 August 2004 in Seattle, Washington, USA. This year, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

When I turned 14, I told my mom I wondered what I would look like at 20. She advised me not to rush my teenage years, and I wish I had listened to her. Regardless, I thank God for another year. Also, thank you guys for your love and support. How tall is Brooklyn Nicole Frost?

How tall is Brooklyn Frost?

The YouTube star stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Frost has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who are Brooklyn Frost's parents?

Like her daughter, Monique Carrillo is a YouTube sensation. Her channel, @moniquescarrillo, boasts 653k subscribers as of 24 August 2024. She mainly uploads regular updates about her life. Brooklyn’s dad prefers a life away from the spotlight.

However, he occasionally appears in his kids’ videos. Although the celebrity parents are separated, they have a good co-parent relationship that involves placing their children’s well-being before their differences.

Does Brooklyn Frost have siblings?

The Seattle native has two older brothers, both content creators. Below is everything to know about them:

Deshae Frost

Full name: Deshae Frost

Deshae Frost Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 January 2001

9 January 2001 Age: 23 years old (2024)

23 years old (2024) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Deshae is an internet sensation who commands a large following on various social media platforms.

But besides content creation, he is a stand-up comedian who has opened up for some comedic greats, including Tiffany Haddish and Faizon Love. In addition, Brooklyn Frost’s brother is an actor who starred in the TV series S.W.A.T.

Amare Frost

Full name: Amare Frost

Amare Frost Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10 June 2003

10 June 2003 Age: 21 years old (2024)

21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Amare is a social media star and budding basketball star popularly known as Mel Mel Frost. An alumnus of Garfield High School, he turned heads with his stats. His dedication and zeal show that his journey to the top of the basketball world has only just begun.

Who is Brooklyn Frost’s boyfriend?

Brooklyn is currently single. However, she was previously in a relationship with rapper and YouTuber Jay Cinco. The duo met in January 2021 and started dating a month later.

However, the pair parted ways in 2023. While speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes in August 2023, Cinco revealed the main reason for the breakup, saying:

We parted ways because things did not work out anymore. Sometimes, you must understand when you are forcing issues. You may be attached to someone, but the love is not there anymore. People show their true colours as time passes, and you must accept that.

Before Jay Cinco, Frost was briefly romantically involved with 20-year-old YouTube sensation Da’Lane Jones.

What does Brooklyn Frost do for a living?

Frost launched her social media career at the age of 14. She was first featured on her brother's YouTube channel, @DeshaeFrost. Her debut appearance was in the video I Almost Threw Up! Blazing Hot Challenge with My Sister on 5 October 2017.

The video was well received by his fans, who demanded more of Brooklyn in his content. In March 2019, Nicole started her YouTube channel, which has 987k subscribers at the time of writing.

In addition, she has 1.6 million TikTok followers and 1.1 followers on Instagram. Brooklyn is also a singer. She revealed interesting facts about her musical journey during a February 2024 interview on TAEETHERULA LIVE.

I love music. I started singing when I was a kid. My mother has videos of me singing birthday songs to my brothers.

What is Brooklyn Frost’s net worth?

According to various sources, including SocialstarAge, Brooklyn is worth $1 million. Her income primarily comes from monetised content, merchandise sales, sponsorships and collaborations.

FAQs

Frost’s prominence means that her personal life is always under scrutiny. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Brooklyn Frost’s zodiac sign?

Brooklyn Frost’s birthday is in August. Therefore, her star sign is Leo. She is of African-American descent.

What is Jay Cinco’s age?

Cinco (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 14 December 2002 in Watts, California, USA. Nonetheless, little information exists about his family background.

Brooklyn Frost’s age sets her apart from other notable figures in the vast landscape of content creation. At only 20 years old, her career has already earned her a net worth of over $1 million.

