Jay Cinco's age, real name, parents, net worth, girlfriend, biography

Jay Cinco is an American budding rapper and YouTuber best known for his hit songs Neva Fold and Hood Confessions. Growing up in the hood, he ventured into music to keep him off the streets. But one burning question lingers beyond the star’s career and early background: What is Jay Cinco’s age?

Jay Cinco rocking a black outfit with some bling (L). The rapper posing for a photo in a car (R). Photo: @therealjaycincoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Historically, Cinco began rapping before diversifying into creating content on his YouTube channel. He mainly posts prank videos and his music on the platform. The rapper’s online popularity has constantly sparked public interest in his personal and professional life. Jay Cinco's biography takes us on a trip down his life.

Jay Cinco's profile summary

Full name Justin Cinco Famous as Jay Cinco Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 2002 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Watts, California, USA Current residence Compton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 67 kg (148 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-partner Brooklyn Frost Profession Rapper, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

What is Jay Cinco's age?

Jay Cinco (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 14 December 2002 in Watts, California, USA. His family relocated to Compton when he was 11.

The YouTuber having a good time by the pool. Photo: @therealjaycincoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

During a 2023 interview with DGB Media, the rapper revealed how growing up, his family suffered from poverty, saying:

I knew we were poor when I was 12. Although parents sometimes pretend they are not struggling, at some point, my mother had to tell us about our financial struggles because it had gotten too bad, and she could not afford not to tell us.

Who are Jay Cinco's parents

Scanty information exists about the rapper's family background. However, in 2023, he celebrated his mother's birthday via a heartfelt Instagram post that in part read:

Happy birthday, Mom. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me. I have seen the countless number of times you wore $1 sandals and had me dressed in nice clothes. You are my best friend. All I want to do is work hard and give you the life you deserve.

How tall is Jay Cinco?

According to reports, the California native stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 67 kilograms (148 lbs). Cinco has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Jay Cinco with his mother (L). The musician during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @therealjaycincoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Jay Cinco's girlfriend?

The Alone hitmaker is currently single. However, he was previously in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Brooklyn Frost. The duo crossed paths in January 2021 at a music studio where Jay worked on his music.

A month later, they went clean about their relationship status and began creating content together. Nonetheless, Brooklyn Frost and Jay Cinco parted ways in 2023.

While speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes in August 2023, the rapper disclosed the main reason behind their breakup and how he coped with the heartbreak.

We broke up because things did not work out anymore. Sometimes, you must understand when you are forcing issues because you may be attached to a person, but the love is not there anymore. People show their true colours as time passes, and you must accept that. Although the breakup was hard, as a man, I knew I had to accept it all and trust that God got me.

How did Jay Cinco get famous?

Cinco’s ability to resonate with his audience through his music and online content is slowly making him a household name in the entertainment industry.

YouTube career

The YouTube sensation launched his main channel in May 2016. As of 31 July 2024, he has 580,000 subscribers with 631 uploaded videos. Some videos with the highest number of views include the ones Jay did with his ex-girlfriend.

Jay Cinco posing for the camera (L). Brooklyn Frost showing off her hair (R). Photo: @therealjaycincoo, @brooklynnicole (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In addition, Cinco has another channel, Jay Cinco Music, where he uploads his music videos. The channel boasts 23.9k subscribers. The artist also regularly entertains his 1.4 million TikTok followers with engaging content. His Instagram has 434k followers.

Musical career

Jay’s style places him among the top upcoming rap artists. He has released a few singles since his debut.

His song Hood Confessions is a tribute to his cousin Keith Moore, who was shot and killed in a gang-related conflict. Below are some of Cinco’s most popular songs and their amount of YouTube views at the time of writing:

Brooklyn (2021) 775,000 views

(2021) 775,000 views Paranoid (2021) 277,833 views

(2021) 277,833 views Heartbeat (2023) 1.1 million views

(2023) 1.1 million views First Day Out (2023) 612,000 views

(2023) 612,000 views Stay With Me (2023) 598,000 views

(2023) 598,000 views Finally In Love (2024) 132, 000 views

What is Jay Cinco's net worth?

According to Vox Hour, Jay has an estimated net worth of $500,000. His income primarily stems from his successful career as a rapper and YouTuber.

FAQs

Jay's celebrity status means his personal life details are subject to public scrutiny. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the content creator:

What is Jay Cinco’s real name?

During his interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, the social media personality, he revealed Justin Cinco as his birth name.

Jay Cinco in an afro hairdo (L). The Instagram star posing next to a flashy yellow car (R). Photo: @therealjaycincoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Jay Cinco Hispanic?

As documented by AstroHelp, Jay Cinco’s ethnicity is mixed. He has Native American, Mexican, African-American and Samoan ancestry.

Is Jay Cinco signed to a label?

The 21-year-old rapper is an independent artist. Therefore, he is not signed with any record label at the moment.

Jay was romantically involved with 19-year-old YouTube and Instagram star Brooklyn Frost for over two years.

Jay Cinco’s age sets him apart from other notable figures in the vast landscape of rappers and content creators. At 21, the artist’s future in the entertainment industry looks promising, thanks to his musical prowess and relatable content.

