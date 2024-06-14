Who is Sean Strickland's girlfriend? Everything about his love life

When discussions around iconic mixed martial artists come up, it is only complete when fighters' names like Sean Strickland are mentioned. The American fighter, a former UFC Middleweight Champion, competes in the Middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Outside his successful fighting career, his love life has piqued most fans' attention. Sean Strickland's girlfriend has become a topic of interest to most followers.

Sean Strickland and his girlfriend. Photo: @stricklandmma on Instagram, Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Despite consistently making headlines with his career success, Sean Strickland's romantic relationship seems shrouded in mystery and intrigue. This is because the media knows his girlfriend by her initials. So, who is Strickland's better half, and what is there to know about her relationship with the American professional mixed martial artist?

Profile summary

Full name Sean Strickland Gender Male Date of birth 27 February 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Anaheim, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Current residence United States Sexuality Straight Height 185 centimetres (6'1") Weight 84 kg (185 pounds) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend KJ Sibling Lawrence Education Newberry Varsity Football team Profession Professional mixed martial artist Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

Who is Sean Strickland's girlfriend?

Sean Strickland's girlfriend is known only as KJ. This is because the former UFC Middleweight Champion has remained fairly tightlipped about his personal life, leaving meagre information available about her. Her full name, background information, and career are among the information he has kept away from the media, but he does not hesitate to do so when he needs to flaunt her.

The couple has been seen several times, considering the posts they share on their social media platforms. One was a romantic boat trip that Strickland shared on his Instagram handle in October 2022. While talking about her in August 2023, he had the following to say:

Guys, I have a girlfriend, who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys. I was just telling her the other day, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you...I think about who I was before I met you.'

Fast facts on Sean Strickland. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Is Sean Strickland married?

Sean Strickland does not have a wife. Judging from social media posts and interviews, Sean and his girlfriend, KJ, seem to enjoy their dating lives despite fans waiting for when they will take their relationship to the next level.

Who trained Sean Strickland?

Coach Eric Nicksick reportedly trains him at a Las Vegas, Nevada Couture gym. Other notable martial artists that Coach Eric has trained include Chris Curtis, Miesha Tate, and Francis Ngannou.

How did Sean Strickland start fighting?

His fighting career was motivated by the troubled home he was raised in. He reportedly attacked his abusive father severally when he was a child with a guitar while trying to defend his mother.

When he was 14, he gave mixed martial arts consideration; by 17, he had turned professional. Sharing his experience later, he said the following:

My first training day was the first time I ever felt happiness because it was like, ‘This is what it feels like not to be angry.’ MMA to me is more than just ‘Oh yeah, I want to be a UFC fighter’ — it literally saved my life.

He professionally debuted in 2008 for the King of the Cage promotion. Four years later, in December 2012, he faced Josh Bryant in a fight for the King of the Cage Middleweight Championship at KOTC and won via split decision.

Frequently asked questions

As much as Sean Strickland, also called Tarzan, has captured the attention of many UFC audiences because of his career success, his enigmatic love life is included in the public's probing. Below are some of the common questions asked and the best answers given:

Sean Strickland on stage during a UFC 302 press conference at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Does Sean Strickland have a girlfriend? The professional fighter has a girlfriend, and he does not hesitate to partially talk about her, especially because of her contribution to his career success.

Who is Sean Strickland dating? His girlfriend's identity is known only as KJ.

What is Sean Strickland's wife's name? The American professional mixed martial artist has yet to be married; hence, no one is known to be his wife.

Does Sean Strickland have kids? He has yet to have a child.

Although Sean Strickland's girlfriend's identity may not be fully disclosed to the media, the fighter is certainly in love with his better half. He does not hesitate to share the love, support, and sense of purpose she has brought into his life since their journey began.

