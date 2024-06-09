Who is Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend? All about Olivia Peet

Fans are thrilled with the love-struck between rising golf star Ludvig Aberg and his beau Olivia Peet. The mysterious lady was first seen with the PGA Tour superstar walking down the Spanish Steps in preparation for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Since then, many have become curious about the identity of Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend and what she does.

Ludvig Aberg and his girlfriend, Olivia Peet. Photo: @olivia_jorgipeet on Instagram (modified by author)

Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend is also a rising tennis star. Her boyfriend is a 24-year-old Swedish golfer. Despite turning pro less than a year ago, he was picked to be part of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He is ranked No. 9 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The lovebirds are making an impact in their various sports at a young age.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Peet Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Manchester, England Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Father Chris Peet Mother Heather Peet Sibling 1 Marital status Dating Partner Ludvig Aberg University/college Texas Tech University Profession Tennis player

Who is Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend?

Olivia Peet is the golf player's girlfriend. She is a professional tennis player and one of the best in England. She was born in Manchester, England.

Her father is Chris Peet, a former tennis professional and now a coach who serves as a role model to Olivia. Her mother is Heather Peet, and her sister is Alexis Peet. She also attended Texas Tech, where she graduated in 2022.

Olivia Peet's age

She was born on 13 December 1999, making her 24 as of June 2024; she will celebrate her 25th birthday in December 2024. Her boyfriend Ludvig was born on 31 October 1999 and is 24 as of June 2024.

Fast facts on Olivia Peet. Photo: @olivia_jorgipeet (modified by author)

Career

Olivia Peet, Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend, started playing tennis at a young age. She had a successful junior career, leading her school team, the Queenswood Girls School in London, to three National School Championships. They also reached and won the final of the U16 British Nationals.

Olivia Peet's ranking

Peet was among England's top 10 nationally-ranked players at some point in her career. She also achieved a notable victory over Sarah Beth Grey, ranked No. 665 in the WTA, on the Aegon British Tour.

After moving to the United States, Peet attended Texas Tech University, where she had a stellar collegiate career as a Red Raider. She won 144 overall career matches, including 73 singles and 71 doubles victories.

Olivia reached a career-best ranking of No. 115 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Rankings and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team Singles.

In her senior year, the tennis player posted a 15-18 overall singles record and went 9-10 in dual singles, playing all her matches at the top of the lineup. She also added four singles wins in conference play and ranked second on the team with three wins against ranked opponents.

After college, Peet began playing tennis professionally and has appeared on both the Texas Women's Tennis and Texas Tech Red Raiders social media channels. She wrote a caption on one of her Instagram pictures,

Thank you Texas Tech RR4L. Red Raiders for life.

Ludvig Aberg and Olivia Peet at a Gala dinner in Rome, Italy. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Who is Ludvig Aberg?

Ludvig Aberg is a Swedish golfer who has rapidly risen to fame after a remarkable debut pro season. He won his first titles on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour and was selected for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.

Aberg spent four years at Texas Tech University, winning the Haskins Award as the top college golfer and ranking No. 1 amateur worldwide.

After turning pro in June 2023, Aberg quickly earned his spot on the PGA Tour and has since risen to No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He made his Masters debut in 2024, impressing fans with a strong showing. During an interview session, he had the following to say while sharing his experience:

It's a pleasure to be here I think. I mean Augusta National speaks for itself. It's an unbelievable property and I'm very fortunate to be a part of it. It's a golf course I love and it's a golf course I watched for such a long time and I am privleged to be here.

Ludvig Aberg and Olivia Peet at a Spanish Steps at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Ludvig and his girlfriend went public with their relationship at the Ryder Cup Gala in 2023. They have been spotted together at various events, including a romantic stroll through Rome and the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony.

Olivia Peet's Instagram account

She has an unverified Instagram account, @olivia_jorgipeet, with less than 4,000 followers. She posts about her boyfriend, career, family, and school life.

Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend is a rising tennis star and his partner in love and sports. Her accomplishments and supportive nature make her a perfect match for the golf sensation. They are inspiring lovers who cheer each other on and off the field.

