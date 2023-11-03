Mattie Denise Jackson is the eldest daughter of Alan Jackson

Mattie Denise Jackson is known because of her father, legendary country music icon Alan Jackson. She grew up in the limelight, and her father's fans have witnessed some of her life's ups and downs. In 2018, she became a widow at 28 after losing her husband to an accident. Where is she today?

Mattie is Alan's eldest daughter. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Jason Merritt (modified by author)

Alan Jackson has been active in the music industry since the early 1980s. He is among the best-selling music artists of all time and has received numerous awards, including two Grammys, 16 CMA Awards, and 17 ACM Awards. The County Music Hall of Famer has also built a coveted family with his long-term wife, Denise.

Mattie Denise Jackson's profile summary and bio

Full name Mattie Denise Jackson Selecman Date of birth 12 June 1990 Age 33 years old in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Ben Selecman (October 2017 till his death in 2018), Connor Smith (May 2023 to date) Education University of Tennessee Profession Author, podcaster, sommelier Social media Instagram Facebook Website mattiejackson.net

Mattie Denise Jackson's age

The celebrity daughter was born on 19 June 1990 in the United States. She is 33 years old as of 2023.

Mattie Denise Jackson's parents

Her parents are country singer-songwriter Alan Jackson and New York best-selling author Denise Jackson. The Georgia natives met when they were teenagers and married in December 1979. They have been married for over 43 years.

Mattie Denise Jackson's family. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Mattie Denise Jackson's siblings

She has two younger siblings. Her sister, Alexandra 'Ali' Jane, was born in August 1993, while the family's lastborn, Dani Grace, was born in August 1997. Unlike Mattie, her two sisters prefer to live out of the spotlight.

Mattie Denise Jackson's spouse

Mattie married her first husband, Assistant District Attorney Ben Selecman, in October 2017 at a fairytale wedding held at the Jackson Family Estate in Franklin, Tennessee. The two had met while attending the University of Tennessee.

Ben passed away on 12 September 2018 after sustaining traumatic head injuries from a fall on a boat dock. He was 28.

Alan's daughter found love again four years after her husband's unfortunate death. She met Connor Smith in late 2021, and the couple got engaged in September 2022. Smith and Mattie Denise Jackson's wedding was held at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida in May 2023.

Connor Smith is Mattie Jackson's second husband. Photo: @mattiejackson on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Mattie Denise Jackson's husband?

Ben was helping a woman onto a boat in Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Florida when he slipped on a wet boat dock and fell. He sustained traumatic head injuries from the fall and was taken to the ER.

Mattie later told People Magazine they were on her father's boat celebrating Labor Day when the tragic event occurred. He was placed in an 11-day medically induced coma after undergoing brain surgery. He unfortunately passed away after the doctors woke him up due to a blood clot in the brain that led to heart failure.

Mattie Denise Jackson's career

The celebrity daughter is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee, where she graduated in 2012 with a degree in creative writing. She hosts the In Joy Podcast and is the co-founder of NaSHEville, an NGO that celebrates sisterhood and helps orphans, widows, and trafficked women.

Mattie is a certified sommelier and previously owned a wine bar in Nashville. She is also a published author and released her first book, Lemons on Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak, in November 2021.

She released the literary work three years after her husband's death to reflect her grieving journey. Country singer Alan and his wife Denise wrote the foreword for Mattie Denise Jackson's book.

Alan's daughter hosts the In Joy Life podcast. Photo: @mattiejackson on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Alan Jackson have three daughters?

The legendary country singer has three daughters: Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace.

Who did Alan Jackson have a child with?

The singer-songwriter welcomed his three daughters with his wife, Denise Jackson. The couple have been married since 1979.

What do Alan Jackson's daughters do?

Alan's first daughter, Mattie, is a certified sommelier, podcast host, author, and humanitarian. His two younger daughters have also pursued careers away from the entertainment industry, but it is unclear what they do.

American country singer Alan. Photo: Ryan Musick/CBS

Mattie Denise Jackson and her sisters have a close relationship with their famous dad and always have great things to say about him. The author continues to use her past experiences and influence to empower the vulnerable.

