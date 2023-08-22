Country singers are among the most successful and universally loved musicians in the world, as they tap into a music genre that is widely loved thanks to its soothing songs and emotive lyricism. The country music industry is worth billions and is among the most popular genres in many countries. Who are some of the richest country singers in the world right now?

Many assume that country music has a niche group of listeners, but that is far from the truth. Individuals around the world from all walks of life enjoy the genre. It is one of the most listened-to genres globally, and the country music artists who are especially popular directly reflect that.

Some country stars are worth around half a billion dollars, and others are worth a few hundred thousand dollars. Their net worths triumph many pop artists whose music is at the centrefold of popularity. Who is the richest country singer, and what is their net worth as of 2023?

Who is the number one country singer ever?

Garth Brooks is considered the most successful country singer, as he broke The Beatles' record of six diamond albums, with nine under his belt. His massive influence developed during his starting years around the mid to late 1980s and has dominated country music since.

Who is the wealthiest female country singer?

The wealthiest female country singer to date is none other than country music darling Dolly Parton. With over 50 years in the industry and over 100 albums, Dolly has become one of the most recognisable figures in country music and all genres.

Who is the richest country singer in the world?

Wondering which country artists have made the most money through their talent? Here are the 20 wealthiest country music stars in 2023:

20. Zac Brown Band: $50 million

The Zac Brown Band succeeded by releasing recent music that has a nostalgic feel. Gaining popularity in the late 2000s, some of their hits like Toes and Chicken Fried offer listeners a 70s-type feel, which earned them popularity and a net worth of $50 million.

19. Florida Georgia Line: $50 million

Founded in 2010 by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line fast became a favourite with country music fans and mainstream listeners once their music reached a new audience through features from massive artists like Nelly. Hailing from Florida and Georgia, respectively, they have a combined net worth of $50 million.

18. Keith Urban: $75 million

New Zealand-born Australian singer Keith Urban may come from an unlikely place when it comes to country music, but his talent shines through thanks to his skilled guitar playing and genre-bending songs. Keith's pop-rock influences and soulful lyrics helped him achieve a $75 million net worth.

17. Jason Aldean: $90 million

American country singer Jason Aldean has been on the scene since 2005, being signed to Broken Tow Records. His career under the record label saw him produce ten albums and 40 singles, and My Kinda Party, his 2010 album, reached certified quadruple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His success shows him an estimated net worth of $90 million.

16. Reba McEntire: $95 million

Reba McEntire's country music career spanned decades and has seen her dominate the industry since. Since the 1970s, Reba has earned over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and 25 reached number one. The famous figure also has film experience, and her extensive career has seen her earn a net worth of $95 million.

15. Brooks & Dunn: $100 million

Founded in 1990 through the suggestion of songwriter and record producer Tim DuBois, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn joined forces to create Brooks & Dunn. The duo has enjoyed a successful career as a band, with hit songs like Believe and Play Something Country earning them a net worth of $100 million as a duo.

14. Blake Shelton: $120 million

Blake Shelton stepped onto the scene in 2001 with Austin, his debut single. The song was an instantaneous hit and saw Blake fast become one of country music's stars, with a humble personality to boast. His net worth is estimated at $120 million.

13. Brad Paisley: $120 million

Bradley Douglas Paisley's career started when he released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999. The artist has since released 12 studio albums and a Christmas compilation through the Arista Nashville label, and each of his albums has reached gold status or higher by the RIAA. Brad's success earned him a $120 million net worth.

12. Carrie Underwood: $140 million

Carrie Underwood quickly rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, with her career being on the rise ever since. She has also dabbled in acting and has writing credits to her name, which helped her gain a $140 million net worth.

11. Luke Bryan: 160 million

American country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan's name frequents the top country music charts, with Do I and Country Girl (Shake It For Me) being among Luke's most popular hits. With over 75 million records sold globally, it is no wonder Luke's net worth stands at $160 million.

10. Alan Jackson: $160 million

Alan Eugene Jackson's decades-long career can be thanked for his talented songwriting skills and distinctive way of performing, with a style widely known as neotraditional country becoming his trademark. With over 21 studio albums, including three greatest hits albums, two gospel albums and two Christmas albums, Alan's net worth is estimated at $160 million.

9. Kenny Chesney: $190 million

Born Kenneth Arnold Chesney, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has been in the industry for many years and has seen significant success. Kenny has recorded over 20 albums and has had over 40 top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, with 32 of those singles reaching number one. Thanks to his successful career, he is worth $190 million.

8. Faith Hill: $200 million

Faith Hill is a name known outside of the country music genre, as her music was so well-received by the industry that it went mainstream relatively quickly. Her international mainstream hits include her 1998 song This Kiss, while her album Breathe became one of the best-selling country albums ever recorded. Faith's impressive net worth stands at $200 million.

7. Tim McGraw: $200 million

Tim McGraw is one part of a successful country music couple, as his wife is none other than Faith Hill. Once he released his third studio album, All I Want, in 1995, he became significantly more popular, and by 2000, his success allowed him to release a 15-song greatest hits package. Since then, he has earned $200 million, just like his equally-successful wife.

6. Kenny Rogers: $250 million

Kenny Rogers is one of the most famous names on the list, becoming one of the more mainstream singers to break out of the country genre. Born Kenneth Ray Rogers, Kenny's music saw 120 hit singles charts that spanned multiple genres and topped the country and pop album charts for weeks. Kenny's net worth of $250 million shows how significant he is in music today.

5. George Strait: $300 million

American singer George Harvey Strait is a record-breaking country music artist who has won the hearts of many music fans, country and non-country. George holds the current World Record for number-one hit singles across all charts and genres, with 60 number-one hits under his belt since 2013, along with being the only artist in music's history to have a top-10 hit single each year over 30 years. This impressive feat sees George Strait’s net worth valued at $300 million.

4. Toby Keith: $370 million

Known by his professional moniker Toby Keith, Toby Keith Covel has had massive commercial success since he signed to DreamWorks Records Nashville in 1998 and released his breakthrough single How Do You Like Me Now?! in late 1999. Since then, Toby released 19 studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five compilation albums, earning him a $370 million net worth.

3. Shania Twain: $400 million

Eilleen Regina 'Shania' Twain OC is one of the genre's most prominent names, gaining a massive fanbase worldwide, sprawled over pop and country genres. Selling more than 85 million albums and having the sixth biggest-selling album in the USA of all time (Come On Over) under her belt, Shania is worth $400 million.

2. Garth Brooks: $400 million

Garth Brooks is synonymous with country music since his colossal success in the genre began during his emerging years in music from 1985 to 1989. With humble beginnings singing at clubs and bars, he eventually made his way to sold-out shows. Garth Brooks’ net worth is a direct reflection of his massive success. With a net worth of over $400 million, Garth is one of the richest country music singers.

1. Dolly Parton: $650 million

Dolly Parton reigns supreme with a whopping $650 million. Dolly is among the most widely recognised and loved singers in country music and many genres.

Who is the richest country singer in 2023?

The beloved singer Dolly Parton earned $10 million alone from her hit song I Will Always Love You, which Whitney Houston covered for her film The Bodyguard in 1991, contributing to her massive net worth, making her the wealthiest country music star to date.

The richest country singers are not only the most well-known names. The list also consists of more niche artists that have seen massive success in the genre, with multiple number-one hits and constant sold-out shows helping them gain a major fanbase and a significant net worth.

