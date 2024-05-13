A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share footage from the moment she bought her first car

In the video, Mbalenhle Sicetsha is seen celebrating with her family in a taxi ride to the dealership

The new car owner unveiled her new Renault Kiger and won online praise from proud netizens

A woman shared her joy of purchasing her first car and the first car in her family in 40 years. Image: @mbalenhlesicetsha

Getting your first car brings a wave of emotions ranging from nervousness to uncontainable excitement.

Woman celebrates her 1st car

Mbalenhle Sicetsha was over the moon when she went to collect her first baby on four wheels.

Mbalenhle shared a TikTok video showing her leaving home to catch a taxi with her loved ones as they excitedly make their way to the dealership.

In the clip, the family is seen dancing in the taxi and finally arriving at the dealership where Mbalenhle unveiled her brand new Renault Kiger.

According to another post by Mbalenhle, this was the first car in the family in 40 years. The new car owner undoubtedly made not only herself but also her family proud.

"Breaking generational curses because God allows! It is possible❤️," Mbalenhle said.

Car owner showered with love

Mbalenhle's TikTok video garnered many views and comments from entertained and inspired netizens. Many people responded with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Lulamela Mbalane replied:

"Waze wasebenza ntombi congrats ❤️✨."

Ayanda Tshabalala205 reacted:

"The party in the taxi? yes!! Congratulations ."

Zandile Kate said:

"Never been so happy for a stranger."

KingOfTheCommentSection commented:

"Bathong kgapa me to fetch my car le vibe. Congratulations beautiful ❣️❣️."

Sibongiledlamini0 responded:

"Congratulations sis, safe travelling ."

Tsholo replied:

"Found myself smiling throughout Congratulations."

voluptuous vee commented:

"Congratulations sisi ❤️. Welcome to the Renault family."

Sobz said:

"I’m here for the taxi ride ."

Proud woman buys new car and goes home to show mom

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of a woman who bought her new car had Mzansi in their feelings.

In the clip uploaded by @makaimmy, the lady can be seen driving her new whip to her home to show her mommy. Her brother accompanied her. He was driving his car in front of hers.

The mother beams excitedly as they stop, ululating at her daughter's achievement. The proud mother walks around the car, giving it a good look.

Source: Briefly News