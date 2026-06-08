Nthabiseng gives a closer look at the interior of her stylish shack, revealing how she has transformed her space into a modern and comfortable home

She showcases the modern décor and furnishings inside her home, reflecting a mix of affordable and carefully selected pieces that brought her vision to life

South Africans praise the creativity and comfort reflected in her living space, with many applauding the transformation shared on social media

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The entrepreneur's home has sparked conversations online, with many praising its neat appearance and stylish design. Image: @Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka

Source: Facebook

A South African woman has once again captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video tour of her beautifully decorated shack. Nthabiseng Maluleka, a salon owner from Garankuwa, took to TikTok on 12 February 2026 to showcase the interior of her home. Proudly documenting her design journey, she gave viewers a glimpse of her modern furnishings, neat layout, and stylish décor, which together give the space a cosy and welcoming feel.

Nthabiseng's eye for décor and attention to detail have earned her compliments from social media users. Image: @Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka

Source: Facebook

Woman gives viewers a tour of her stylish shack interior

Nthabiseng's video highlights the different areas of her home, from the comfortable seating area to the neatly arranged bedroom. Every corner reflects careful thought, proving that you don't need a massive budget to create a beautiful living space.

She also made sure to plug her followers with the details. Most of her furnishings were, while her linens and décor items came from Street Sheet, a local seller known for affordable home essentials. The shack itself was built by Nelson, a skilled builder from Kgabaletsane, who helped bring her vision of a modern home to life.

Video of a beautifully decorated home gains attention online

This is not the first time Nthabiseng has gone viral for showcasing her living space. Briefly News previously reported on her home styling journey after she shared another video that impressed social media users.

Her latest clip continues to attract positive attention; the video has sparked conversations about interior design, showing that people can personalise their living spaces regardless of the type of structure they live in.

Watch the video below:

South Africans praise her eye for interior design

Mzansi flooded the comment section with compliments, saying the home's décor was both stylish and inspiring.

@Buttie Kom Proe Candy mentioned:

"I saw this video on TikTok and then decided to save it this is beautiful marn & you are really inspiring me to push harder."

@Nozimanga George said:

"A hotel somewhere in the in Capetown"

Bokang A. Nduna wrote:

"I'm inspired."

@Milla Guga added:

"Very nice, awukhiphi kwa rent, uzipholele down."

@Petunia ROpe said:

"I'm so proud of you."

@Siphokazi Mazibuko asked:

"Please plug me with the number of the people that build this beautiful home?"

@Koketso Kokiiee complimented:

"That's luxury shack."

@Phelo Cele KA Magaye offered:

"This is beautiful I can come clean the yard for free."

Briefly News stories about interior design

A woman melted hearts online after upgrading her home into a cosy and stylish space, proving that a little creativity goes a long way when decorating a home.

A woman who impressed Mzansi after showing off her stunning home glow-up, sharing her journey of updating her living area while working strictly within a budget.

A Durban woman celebrated a major life milestone after successfully building her dream home while juggling the demands of studying at university.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News