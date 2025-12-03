A young woman in Durban shared her impressive personal project online, capturing widespread attention with her progress

Her journey reflected deep determination, faith, and the strong support systems that helped her persevere through challenges

South Africans flooded her comments section with praise and encouragement, applauding her milestone and inspiring message

A young Durban woman has inspired thousands online after proudly showcasing the house she built while still completing her university studies.

A woman proudly displayed the house she built during her time in university. Image: @barbiehair333

The young lady documented the journey in a now-viral TikTok video under the handle @barbiehair333, where she revealed that the project began with a bare foundation and has since grown into a nearly completed home.

In the clip, she walked viewers through the construction site, showing both the exterior and interior of the property. The video highlighted impressive progress, including the structured walls, fitted windows, and the overall layout taking shape. What began as a dream she could only visualise is now well on its way to becoming her family’s home.

Sharing her story on social media, she credited her achievement to unwavering faith and strong family support. In her heartfelt caption, she wrote: "GOD said bigger🔑🏡 , Indluyethu le. I would have never been able to achieve such a big milestone, Ngawami Amandla Ehambha Wodwa, it can only be God. This was one of the most challenging things I did for myself, and God has been with me through it all."

She added that reaching such a milestone in her twenties is something she will always be proud of, emphasising that "slow progress is still progress."

The young builder also expressed deep gratitude to the people who kept her motivated throughout the journey, saying her biggest support systems have been her family and friends.

"Especially my husband, mom and dad. I’m so grateful for having a family that always pushes me when I feel weak and guides me when I’m lost."

The TikTok user @barbiehair333's story, which was uploaded on 16 November 2025, has since resonated with many South Africans who have praised her determination, discipline, and the inspiring message behind her achievement.

This woman built her own house while still in university and posed in a TikTok video, creating content. Image: @barbiehair333

SA showers woman with congratulatory messages

The online community flooded the comments section to express their thought, saying:

Thuledu1 said:

"Well done, mama."

Sine Jennifer Mthiyane added:

"This is beautiful 🥹😍 congratulations, mama🥳❤️"

Hlatse R stated:

"Congratulations, this is beautiful."

Khithaaviwezantsi wrote:

"So proud ❤."

Aphiwe Buthelezi commented:

"Small girl, big dreams😍😍."

Khalipha replied:

"Teach me ur ways. I’m currently a student, but I want to start for my mom."

M expressed:

"I’m happy for you, stranger❤️."

User was impressed by adding:

"Girls, we are winning. Super proud of you."

