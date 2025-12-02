Kairo Forbes made her social media return with a surprise Korean-speaking Q&A video filmed with DJ Zinhle

The ten-year-old impressed fans as she answered questions fluently in Korean during her first Instagram post since July

Mzansi reacted with pride and excitement as the comeback clip gained thousands of views within hours

Kairo Forbes left South Africans buzzing after she made her social media return with a surprise twist. The ten-year-old influencer appeared in an Instagram video in late November 2025, marking her first post since July, and shocked fans by answering questions in fluent Korean during a fun Q and A with her mother, DJ Zinhle.

Kairo’s confidence and ease with the language immediately sent the comments section into overdrive as supporters praised her unexpected talent.

Kairo’s comeback video shows surprising language skills

The clip marked Kairo’s long-awaited return to social media and gave fans a glimpse of a talent she has clearly been nurturing quietly.

Kairo, who received a sweet birthday message from her stepfather, introduced herself in Korean with full sentences before switching between playful answers and an impressive mock coffee order. The moment also captured warm mother-daughter energy as Zinhle joined in, prompting questions and laughing along while Kairo delivered each line with poise.

The video quickly gained traction and reminded many of how much Kairo has grown since her father, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, passed away in February 2023. Although much of her online presence has been managed through her mother over the years, this comeback placed her front and centre again, showcasing a skill developed during her homeschooling routine.

Q and A reveals Kairo’s Korean fluency

In the short session, Zinhle began with simple prompts, but Kairo immediately greeted viewers with “Annyeonghaseyo” and continued speaking in clear, confident Korean. She handled questions about her favourite foods and daily routine with ease, her accent and pronunciation surprising fans online.

Watch the video below.

Social media responds

Fans noted how natural her delivery seemed and applauded the dedication behind it, with many expressing pride that she had taken on one of the world’s more challenging languages at such a young age.

Her grandmother, @lynnforbesza, commented:

"Is this baby K?"

Rapper and TV personality @moozlie, wrote:

"So cute and so clever!"

Another user, @melanin_of_sa, said:

"All of a sudden she looks Korean too 😍. So impressive!"

@rosettamasipa commented:

"AKA's baby is growing up so fast and becoming even more beautiful ❤️. Your dad will always watch over you, nana. You also have such an incredible mommy, and lovely little sister and a wonderful bonus dad🤗."

@msroseline commented on Kairo's return, writing:

"Hello darling 😮. Just this morning I was telling my daughter that it's been a while since I saw your posts 😮. It's so good to see you cutie. You are so grown, Kairo."

@thando_mofokeng said:

"OMG, she's grown...😢😍. Where did time go?"

Kairo's modelling dream becomes reality

Kairo shared a video of herself walking on a runway for Ace Models, a modelling agency in Gauteng, showing off her unique skills and dazzling personality that had the crowd cheering. Briefly News reported at the time that the kidfluencer had partnered with Ackermans.

