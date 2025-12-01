A young SA shopper sparked buzz online after sharing her impressive Black Friday sneaker haul from a popular retail store

Her colourful collection and the amount she paid for it left Mzansi reacting with excitement, humour, and admiration

The video inspired wider conversations about Black Friday shopping wins, sneaker prices, and bargain-hunting strategies across the country

A young South African woman has left social media buzzing after proudly showcasing the six pairs of Puma sneakers she bought during a Black Friday sale at Edgars.

A woman in South Africa posed in a video that went viral. Image: @bhelekazi_03

Source: TikTok

The shopper, who posted the now-viral video on TikTok, revealed under her social media handle @bhelekazi_03 that she purchased all six pairs for a total of R2 700 at the Edgars store in Pavilion Shopping Centre, KwaZulu-Natal, a deal that many online users described as a major steal.

In the short clip, @bhelekazi_03 excitedly placed her colourful collection of sneakers on display, each pair neatly placed in its box. The shoes come in a variety of vibrant shades, making the haul even more impressive for the price she paid.

She captioned her post on 30 November 2025, saying:

"Till we meet again, my dear 😂😂❤️ hai Edgars, my dear," expressing both amusement and satisfaction at the massive discount she managed to secure during the Black Friday rush.

Mzansi shoppers quickly filled the comments section, reacting with a mix of envy, admiration, and humour. Many congratulated her on her bargain-hunting skills, while others joked that they wished they had been at the same store before the shelves were cleared.

The video also sparked broader conversations about Black Friday shopping strategies, with users sharing their own experiences of scoring deals or, in some cases, missing out on them entirely. Some viewers noted that sneaker prices have been climbing in recent years, making such Black Friday bargains even more appealing.

The social media user @bhelekazi_03’s joyful haul has since inspired many to keep an eye out for future sales, proving once again that a good deal can unite Mzansi in excitement.

SA chimes in on the Puma Black Friday deal at Edgars

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, saying:

Ondela shared:

"Bought one for R375 at Total Sports 🕺from R1500."

Ofentse Fefe added:

"Lil bro got adidas campus ka R800, mind you, he wanted those shoes when they were like R2000."

Ikhize wrote:

"I bought one for my daughter last month, ngo R1.5😭."

Watch the video below:

