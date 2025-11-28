Content creator Evelyn Johnson uploaded a TikTok video showing all the items she bought in her Black Friday haul

She shared that both she and her husband went to different stores and saved thousands of rand

Some internet users loved that Evelyn had thought ahead and didn't need to worry about buying products in the future

A local woman bought in bulk and showed her Black Friday haul. Images: @evelyn_johnson

A woman made sure to cash in on Black Friday specials and filled her kitchen counter with items she bought in bulk from various stores. However, her big purchases caused a division among social media users.

On 27 November, 2025, Evelyn posted her video, the second of two parts, showing the products that filled her trolleys. After she and her husband visited Checkers, SPAR, and Raimondi's Wholesalers in Robertson, Western Cape, they came home with the following:

Several multi-purpose cleaning products, bleach, dishwashing liquid, 12 bottles of shampoo, 32 refill packs of coffee, roughly 100 boxes of toothpaste, 132 bars of soap (Evelyn bought 72 and her husband bought 60 bars), a few boxes of Kinder Happy Hippo, 18 boxes of washing capsules, two packets of rice, 10 2l milks (she froze what she didn't need at that time), and 12 packs of 18 rolls of toilet paper.

Evelyn shared that her husband, who bought the soap, toothpaste, washing powder, coffee, shampoo, and toilet paper, spent R5 924 and saved R4 664 at Checkers. Evelyn spent R4 637, and she saved R3 125, while saving almost R800 at SPAR.

Black Friday bulk buy divides South Africans

While some social media users applauded Evelyn for taking advantage of the amazing deals and said how blessed she was, others expressed that the bulk buy didn't sit well with them.

Some people online wondered why the woman bought all the grocery items in one go. Image: Pekic

@mamagarori4 thought what they saw was a job well done and shared in the comment section:

"I mostly stockpile on cleaning materials, toilet paper and roller towels. I probably would do it on non-perishables as well, but due to less storage space, I do only for that."

@tracyduplessis217 told the online community:

"I also like to buy in bulk. I save during the year so that I can stock up. If only South Africa had coupons, I think most of us would use them."

@carlamaxineanders stated with a laugh:

"I thought you were selling these things."

@olive_p5 wrote under the post:

"I don't think she is showing off; she bought essential items in bulk! It's not luxury, give her a break. Let people be."

@proudgranny01 said to Evelyn:

"I'm happy for you, but please think of that one person who is at their wit's end because of their struggles."

@rondgangerdominique commented that they couldn't understand where all the negativity was coming from, adding:

"Guys, complain to our government. People's lives can't stop now because of those who don't have. People are working hard and sacrificing a lot to obtain this life!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Evelyn's account below:

