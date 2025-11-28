A South African man visited a grocery store in Accra and compared the products to what's available back home

The video showed a mix of South African brands and locally produced items, sparking conversations about supporting local economies

Mzansi viewers had mixed reactions about the store's layout, cleanliness and the variety of products

A South African TikTok user sits down in two different spots, one on a tree trunk, and the next, he sits on stairs. Images: @tshanduligege

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator got people talking after he shared a video comparing a grocery store in Ghana to similar stores back home. TikTok user @tshanduligege posted the clip on 27 November 2025, showing the products on the aisles as he walked through a Shoprite store in Accra, checking out products and sharing his thoughts on what he found.

The man started by explaining that Shoprite is headquartered in South Africa, so he wanted to see if the store in Ghana stocks the same items. He begins in the produce section, checking apples that don't show where they're from, then moves to carrots labelled simply as imports. As he walked through the aisles, he spotted several South African products, including Cres fruit juice, which is produced by Pioneer Foods. The layout looked similar to stores in South Africa, with wide aisles and a good variety of items.

In the bakery section, he came across bread shaped like a turtle and a crocodile, which left him quite surprised. He mentioned that Ghana is known for its fish products, and the tinned fish section proved this with varieties he's never seen in South Africa. Moving through the store, he found oils, mayonnaise and sauces. Some are South African brands like Spur sauces and Steers sauces, while others are made in Ghana.

He also spots Indomie noodles, which he initially thinks are from Nigeria, but the packaging showed they're actually manufactured in Indonesia. Other instant noodles on the shelf were made in Accra, Ghana. The man continued showing soaps, detergents and other household items before wrapping up his tour.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users had a lot to say about the grocery store on TikTok user @tshanduligege's clip:

@vuyo_ wrote:

"Looks cleaner than South Africa's 💀"

@mrss_mia_k gushed:

"Makes you feel proud to be South African 👌"

@ano_ asked:

"I can survive… How are the prices?"

@anathi_ joked:

"The crocodile is not crocodiling😭"

@ambrose_linus laughed:

"He wanted to shout and remember he is not in South Africa 😁"

@chucky_ explained:

"Indomie is from Indonesia; however, it's so popular in Nigeria that a lot of people assume it's from there."

@makabaza_ commented:

"It makes sense for them to support the local economy on most of their shelf products. It's a pity that here in SA they don't do it with their Usave store, as most products are from Tigerbrands. Only fresh produce is locally sourced."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

