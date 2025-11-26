James Wiltshire, an English professional golfer, was in complete awe when he saw the rain in South Africa

He described what he saw as a hailstorm and even said that the road looked like a river because of all the rain that had poured down

The man's reaction to the heavy rain confused South African social media users, who expressed their thoughts under the post

South Africa's rain intrigued an Englishman in Johannesburg. Images: A A / Unsplash, @jameswiltshiregolf / TikTok

English professional golfer James Wiltshire was taken aback when he heard the mighty showers in Johannesburg. His lively reaction to the rain baffled South Africans.

James posted his video on 25 November, 2025, showing the heavy rain, which he considered a storm. The rain continued to pour down, and the sound of thunderclaps was also heard in the clip. James even felt that what he had experienced was a hailstorm.

He showed the water-filled street and said:

"The road is literally a river. That's literally five minutes of rain."

UK man's reaction to rain confuses South Africans

The viral video had thousands of members of the online community heading to the comment section to discuss how James reacted to the heavy showers. Internet users were left wondering whether rain sounded different in other parts of the world. They considered what they saw in the clip as normal.

South Africans found the Englishman's reaction to the rain bizarre. Image: South_agency

@notlikedre was stumped and asked:

"Kanti, what’s going on in first-world countries, bro?

@deez_eyes jokingly stated:

"It's not a storm, it's our annual cleanse. Our ancestors are washing away the nonsense we experienced for the year."

@oscarmhayise told the online community:

"At the G20 summit, they were taking videos of the rain. Don't they have rain in Europe?"

@phindy_n shared that they thought they were "going crazy" after moving to Ireland and missing the sound and smell of South Africa's rain, adding:

"Rain that side is quieter, with smaller drops and a subtler scent. You can hardly smell it, and that actually made me sad. In South Africa, the rain is more intense, louder, heavier, and more alive."

After watching the video, @likamshenguswatil remarked:

"Using your phone during a thunderstorm is what 'shocks' me."

@agc5685 wrote under the post:

"We are just being trolled for content engagement. Nothing special about our weather. I fell into the trap of commenting."

James replied to the TikTok user:

"Mate, trust me, we do not get this in Europe. We probably get about two thunderstorms a year in the UK, and they’re sh*te compared to this."

Watch the TikTok video posted on James' account below:

