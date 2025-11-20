Xavier Lakay, a young man from Cape Town, showed the internet the city's strong winds, known as the Cape Doctor, which had him channelling the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

While trying to walk in the city's CBD, the wind pushed the Capetonian back, forcing him to give his all as he walked

Social media users in the post's comment section found the TikTok clip entertaining and shared similar experiences of the south-easterly wind

A Capetonian felt like Michael Jackson in the city's winds. Images: @xavierlakay_wp

A young man in Cape Town, Xavier Lakay, embraced the city's harsh winds and decided to use them to his advantage, creating a classic Michael Jackson moment. His video resonated with many Capetonians.

On 19 November, 2025, Xavier, who was in the CBD, an area of the Mother City known for experiencing the Cape Doctor (the nickname for the dry, south-easterly wind), posted a clip of his battle against the gust. He had difficulty walking forward as the wind pushed him back. At one point, the wind allowed Xavier to recreate the late singer's famous lean, as seen in the music video for Smooth Criminal.

Michael Jackson's lean in his 'Smooth Criminal' music video has become a popular move, which many have attempted. Image: Michael Jackson

Xavier, who used the award-winning pop star's Earth Song track in the post, wrote with a laugh:

"I felt like MJ for a moment."

Cape Town winds amuse South Africans

A few members of the online community found Xavier’s use of the wind amusing and shared their own experiences in the comments. Other social media users shared similar stories about experiencing Cape Town's winds.

@rageemahwilliams noted with a chuckle:

"That CBD wind is not for the weak."

@avesimthanda told the online crowd:

"I'm literally a big girl, but today, the way I flew five steps back, I couldn't believe it. I never thought that it would happen to me."

@sageypie wrote under the post:

"This is by far the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. Cape Town wind is next level."

After watching the whole clip, @bella_shay6 laughed and said to the public:

"And the guy on the other side holding on to that traffic light/pole, for dear life it seems!"

@youniqueart humorously added in the comments:

"Others see wind, we see an opportunity for a Michael Jackson music video."

An amused @zeralda.casper advised Xavier:

"Remove your specs, please. I almost lost mine."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Xavier's account below:

