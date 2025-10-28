A tourist’s video on the Red Bus captured Cape Town’s powerful winds and amused South Africans online

The footage highlighted the unpredictable weather locals affectionately call the ‘Cape Doctor’

Viewers enjoyed the authenticity of the moment, turning the windy experience into a fun talking point

South Africans laughed and related to a tourist’s struggle with Cape Town’s wild winds, celebrating the city’s unpredictable charm.

A tourist riding Cape Town’s open-top Red Bus during a windy day held on tightly as Cape Town’s powerful winds swept through the open-top bus. Image: @taelodylannchupetsang

Source: TikTok

A content creator @taelodylannchupetsang posted a video on 28 September 2025 showing a tourist’s unforgettable encounter with Cape Town’s fierce winds while on the City Sightseeing Red Bus. The short clip quickly drew attention from locals who instantly recognised the trademark gusts that sweep through the city, especially along the coast. In the video, passengers on the open-top bus are seen struggling against the strong wind, holding onto their hats, shielding their hair, and even leaning forward to keep their balance. The tourist’s reaction captured both the humour and reality of Cape Town weather, something every local knows all too well.

The Red Bus is one of Cape Town’s most popular attractions, offering visitors a hop-on, hop-off experience across major landmarks. With panoramic views from the open deck and commentary available in 15 languages, the service is a favourite among tourists exploring the Mother City. But what many visitors don’t anticipate is how unpredictable the city’s wind can be. The video perfectly showcased this reality, giving both locals and foreigners a laugh at the unpredictability of nature.

Red Bus ride turns into a wild experience

Within hours, the video posted by TikTok user @taelodylannchupetsang gained traction online, drawing hundreds of reactions and comments. Many locals from Cape Town flooded the comment section, joking that the tourist had officially experienced real Cape Town weather. Others shared similar stories of battling the wind at iconic spots like Table Mountain or the V&A Waterfront. The clip spread across platforms, sparking a wave of light-hearted interaction among South Africans who appreciated how accurately it reflected their city’s quirks. It became one of those relatable moments that united people through shared experiences and laughter.

Online users described the video as funny and authentic, saying it was refreshing to see someone’s honest reaction to something so normal yet so uniquely South African. Others felt proud that the tourist still seemed to enjoy the adventure despite the chaos of the wind. The post reminded everyone of Cape Town’s charm, a city where beauty and unpredictability often go hand in hand.

The video showed passengers laughing and struggling to keep their hats and hair in place. Image: @taelodylannchupetsang

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Really_Martin said:

“Ka nako eo dalom ko morago o jetse kgobas, o tshega tshega hela. (At that time, Dalom at the back was eating kgobas, just laughing non-stop.)”

Charmaine Ingleton commented:

“O re bolaisa ground le makgoa, please. (You’re making us embarrassed in front of other people, please.)”

Larona Masunga said:

“Last time I was on this bus in January, it was blazing hot.”

Neverlaws said:

“Crazy thing is that the sun is out now.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

