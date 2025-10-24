A loving uncle’s thoughtful surprise for his nephews left Mzansi in awe after the boys’ emotional reaction melted hearts online

The TikTok clip captured a genuine family moment that showcased warmth, joy, and gratitude in the simplest way possible

The video stood out for its authenticity, drawing admiration from people who saw their own family bonds reflected in it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans couldn’t stop celebrating the uncle’s gesture, which reminded everyone of the power of love within families.

The PlayStation 5 launched in South Africa with impressive graphics and fast loading times, quickly becoming a favourite among gamers. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok creator @jb_sibanda posted the video on 23 October 2025, and within less than a day, the clip had South Africans feeling emotional online. The TikTok video showed an uncle surprising his nephews with a PlayStation 5 straight from the boot of his car. He called the boys outside, asked them to check what was inside, and told them the console was theirs. Their reaction was filled with disbelief, joy, and tears, as they hugged him tightly, clearly overwhelmed by the unexpected gift.

The video captured a genuine family moment that many could relate to. It wasn’t about the PS5 alone, but the gesture behind it, an uncle wanting to see his nephews smile. The boys’ reactions showed how deeply they appreciated it, jumping with excitement and holding on to their uncle in disbelief. The PlayStation 5 held a special significance as a gift in South Africa, not just for its cutting-edge gaming capabilities but also because of its high cost and limited availability. Gifting someone a PS5 was more than giving a gaming console; it symbolised thoughtfulness, generosity, and the effort to make a loved one feel truly valued.

Heartwarming family moment trends online

The video, posted by user @jb_sibanda, quickly gained traction on TikTok, earning over 2,500 likes and many heartfelt comments from South Africans who couldn’t get enough of the touching exchange. Within hours, it became one of the most talked-about family moments on social media that day, with many saying it reminded them of their own childhood surprises. Some even joked about wanting a malome like that in their lives.

Viewers were moved by how natural and pure the interaction felt. Many commented about how rare it is to see such authentic displays of affection in a world where most content is staged. The boys’ reaction resonated with parents and siblings alike, leaving a lasting impression that sometimes the most powerful gifts are the ones that come from the heart.

A loving uncle gave his nephews a PlayStation 5, sparking a viral TikTok moment that left South Africans emotional and celebrating family love. Image: @jb_sibanda

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

TeeTee K wrote:

“You know, they must be so grateful indeed, ‘cause wow, a PS5 is so expensive. My son cried when his dad bought him one 🥺🥺🥺. So even with them, they must be so surprised at how much you made their day.”

LOWLIFE said:

“You just unlocked something they'll always remember you for, infinite love from them.🔥😂”

Sesi Tebogo commented:

“And the uncle didn’t answer the question ‘who it belongs to’ because they have to share. Tah Malume, for encouraging sharing. 🙏”

brehdahh wrote:

“Nice to have a malume. My brother passed away in 2017. I can see him doing that, too.”

Thembekile Mathopo Shongwe said:

“Ah, Malume. ♥ May your pockets never run dry! God bless you. 🙏”

Boikobo wrote:

“Ah Malume, tell the kids 😂. I can see they reserved space for disappointment. 😂😂”

Ntsieni said:

“These boys made me so teary. 🥲”

PAPI wrote:

“You're living the dream. God bless you."

Check out the video below:

3 other Briefly New stories related to PS5

Japan's Sony upgraded its annual net profit forecast but trimmed its PlayStation 5 unit's sales target, with the flagship console currently in its fourth year on the market.

A sweet mother surprised her son with a PlayStation 5, capturing his reaction on TikTok and prompting comments from Mzansi.

A man had to contain his negative emotions when he saw his fiancée washing his PlayStation 5 controllers.

Source: Briefly News