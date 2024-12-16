A mother surprised her son with a PlayStation 5, capturing his reaction on TikTok

The boy repeatedly thanked his mother while running around excitedly after discovering the gift

Social media users were touched by the genuine display of gratitude, with many admitting to tears

A woman gifts her son a PlayStation 5 and his reaction leaves many viewers in tears. Images: @tee72814 and @katlego.pilane15. Source: TikTok

A mother's surprise gift to her son has captured the hearts of South Africans, showing the pure joy of receiving a dream gaming console.

Sweet surprise turns emotional

TikTok user @tee72814 shared a heartwarming video of her son discovering a PlayStation 5 hidden in the back of their car. The young man's reaction was priceless as he spotted the gaming console, running around excitedly while repeatedly saying:

"Ngiyabonga mama."

Watch the video below.

Gaming dreams come true

The PlayStation 5, released as Sony's latest gaming console, has been on many wishlists since its launch.

With features like ultra-fast loading times and stunning graphics, it's no wonder the young man could barely contain his excitement upon seeing the gift.

Mzansi feels the love

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section, touched by the young man's genuine gratitude and excitement.

@king_leroy spoke for many viewers when asking:

"Who else felt that ngiyabonga mama🥰"

@KaMqhele noted the special connection between the gaming console and youth:

"Yo! Hey Playstation 5 and boys 😍😍"

@LaPosh couldn't hold back emotion, writing:

"Who else is crying 🥰"

@nadzub1427 shared in the touching moment:

"I don't know why I am crying 😭🥺❤️🥰 I love you, my mama."

@HIM👽 admitted to being moved despite himself:

"Guys I'm a grown man. I cant be crying on behalf of this young man, why🤦🏾"

@Hobo🇿🇦 praised the boy's character:

"The way he kept on saying 'Ngiyabonga' over and over again says a lot about this young man. Grateful😎"

