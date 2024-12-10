“Can We Donate for This Family?”: Gogo Surprises Teenage Grandson With Clothes, SA’s Moved
- A cute video of a grandmother going to give her grandson a gift she got for him melted many hearts on social media
- After Gogo's clip was shared by the grandson on his TikTok, it went viral and reached 1.1M views
- The post attracted many comments from social media users who were touched by the Granny's actions
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A loving nana had many social media users who lost their grannies missing them after she was captured taking care of her grandson.
The nana's video was shared on the grandson's TikTok account under his handle @phumlanigumede06, reaching 158K likes.
Grandma delivers the gift to her grandson
The video shared by @phumlanigumede06 shows Gogo walking outside her house and going to where her grandson is; when she gets to him, she hands him a plastic from a clothing store. User @phumlanigumede06 looks inside and takes out shorts and a T-shirt Gogo got for him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Gogo gets her flowers from Mzansi peeps
Gogo's clip attracted almost 6.8K comments from social media users who praised her for raising happy kids in a loving environment. Others asked for @phumlanigumede06's bank account number, wishing to gift Gogo with something to spoil herself.
User @lamdubanematsebul said:
"Can we Donate for this Family? Oh nkosi yami igogo wakhalisa😢😢😢😢😢Esh..To all those who were raised by Gogos, gather here❤, wow. God bless u guys."
User @ShadowNdlela@03 asked:
"Can I have your account, ngifakel ugogo bakithi ❤️🥺🙏."
User @KayGee commented:
"She bought him clothes for Christmas with love ☺️. That's her grandson 👌who cleaned the yard for Christmas!! Wow."
User @Shereen🧨said:
"You are so lucky Phumlani. I’m going to tell you that, and please take care of that woman ❤️🥺."
User @King Zoso Hlanguza shared:
"I feel like crying 🥺this is pure love 💖👌."
"She loves you with her whole heart": Xhosa man gives bae full village life experience in sweet clip
User @davhula123
"May the Lord protect this granny and grant her more years to live."
More videos of Grandparents published by Briefly News
- A local Mkhulu was crowned the winner of the Loyiso challenge after participating with his grandkids and acing it in the middle of the street.
- A Gogo and her boss's son were captured eating pap and spinach together in a cute clip shared on TikTok.
- A Mkhulu could not hide his tears after his granddaughter handed him the keys to a car she bought him to show her love and appreciation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za