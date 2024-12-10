A cute video of a grandmother going to give her grandson a gift she got for him melted many hearts on social media

After Gogo's clip was shared by the grandson on his TikTok, it went viral and reached 1.1M views

The post attracted many comments from social media users who were touched by the Granny's actions

A Gogo had people wishing to donate towards her family's needs after seeing a kind gesture she made for a grandson. Image: @phumlanigumede06

A loving nana had many social media users who lost their grannies missing them after she was captured taking care of her grandson.

The nana's video was shared on the grandson's TikTok account under his handle @phumlanigumede06, reaching 158K likes.

Grandma delivers the gift to her grandson

The video shared by @phumlanigumede06 shows Gogo walking outside her house and going to where her grandson is; when she gets to him, she hands him a plastic from a clothing store. User @phumlanigumede06 looks inside and takes out shorts and a T-shirt Gogo got for him.

Watch the video below:

Gogo gets her flowers from Mzansi peeps

Gogo's clip attracted almost 6.8K comments from social media users who praised her for raising happy kids in a loving environment. Others asked for @phumlanigumede06's bank account number, wishing to gift Gogo with something to spoil herself.

User @lamdubanematsebul said:

"Can we Donate for this Family? Oh nkosi yami igogo wakhalisa😢😢😢😢😢Esh..To all those who were raised by Gogos, gather here❤, wow. God bless u guys."

User @ShadowNdlela@03 asked:

"Can I have your account, ngifakel ugogo bakithi ❤️🥺🙏."

User @KayGee commented:

"She bought him clothes for Christmas with love ☺️. That's her grandson 👌who cleaned the yard for Christmas!! Wow."

User @Shereen🧨said:

"You are so lucky Phumlani. I’m going to tell you that, and please take care of that woman ❤️🥺."

User @King Zoso Hlanguza shared:

"I feel like crying 🥺this is pure love 💖👌."

User @davhula123

"May the Lord protect this granny and grant her more years to live."

