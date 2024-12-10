“Old Man Understood the Assignment”: Madala Hops on the Loyiso Challenge, SA’s Impressed
- A grandfather had Mzansi entertained after a video of him participating in a viral challenge was seen
- The clip went viral after it was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, reaching 1.9M views
- Social media users found the video entertaining, taking to the comment section to share how much they love Madala's humourous videos
Unlike other viral TikTok challenges, which are well coordinated and have a structure and set moves to follow, the Loyiso dance challenge is different as it allows people to do whatever comes to mind when the beat comes on.
A content creator, madala, popular on TikTok as @petrousnkosi, was crowned the winner of a viral challenge after sharing his version of a currently trending challenge on the video streaming platform.
Madala and his grandkids show off their creativity
The clip shows the grandpa walking in the street with his young granddaughter, carrying a purse. A guy shows up out of nowhere and grabs the little one's purse, and as he starts running, the Loyiso sound starts playing, seeing madala jumping up and down and dancing.
Watch the video here.
Mzansi loves the grandfather's content
The clip attracted 177K likes and over 3.7K comments from social media users ready to close the challenge, crowning Mkhulu as the overall winner. Others commended madala for having a fun and playful relationship with his grandkids.
User @Muzi Buthelezi915 said:
"That's how grandpa is supposed to be like umngani wabazukulu (a friend to his grandkids). Big ups tyma 🤣🤣"
User @Sisonke LadyBlaque declared:
"Mayivalwe challenge (close the challenge) 😂😂"
User @Trafficsigns shared:
"Anyone who fills this is the best Loyiso ever; gather here."
User @Mafusi added:
"The old man understood the assignment."
User @SmallzMajola shared:
"Guys, let's be honest, this is the only social media platform that unites most families and people in general 🤣🤣"
User @Mahlaba_Ahlaselesmith added:
"Challenge closed, mkhulu nailed it 🥰"
