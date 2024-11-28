Young boys took to the centre stage, showing off their moves to a song currently topping music charts

The one boy added a twist that proved he was proudly South African in the video shared on TikTok

The clip received much love from Mzansi peeps, who took to the comment section to share how each boy shone

Two boys impressed social media users after participating in a viral challenge. Image: @joshwilliams500

We may not be a perfect country, but sports and music unite and remind us of our Africanness.

A gent shared a video of two young boys doing a dance challenge currently doing the rounds on TikTok. The clip was shared under his user handle @joshwilliams500, attracting many comments from people who thought the boys were too cute.

The viral dance challenge

In the video, user @joshwilliams500 stands behind two Afrikaans-speaking boys. The older one starts showing off his moves as the song 'Cash Kontant' by Focalistic begins. He aced each move before the younger one joined with a Zulu traditional dance.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi adored the young boys

Over 764K people viewed the cute video, and almost 1.2K could not help but comment, feeling entertained. Many shared things that stood out in the duo's dances, and others loved how the younger one proved he was a valid South African with the Zulu dance moves.

User @ThulaniNgidi joked:

"White T-shirt, mnikeni quantum ayo rank (give him a quantum and send him to the taxi rank) eDurban station."

User @Kusa Media Marketing

"The other one was Zulu before 😳🤣."

User @MaDumakude 🇿🇦 added:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣the little one has some Zulu in him umhlaba one insizwa ihlale phansi."

User @leyonce.ww shared:

"The one in blue is cooking something."

User @MissTee proudly added:

"The combination of cultures between the big and younger brother is priceless ... Mzansi for sure 🤞🏾🤣🤣🤣🥰."

User @msdonut_24/7

"And this ppl is what our beautiful country is about going forward! Diversity 👌🙏."

