South Africans have been carrying the TikTok app on their backs with their endless trends and dance challenges

The Loyiso challenge had everyone on the floor trying to do the exhilarating griddy dance, including sportspeople and the elderly

A groovy grandma joined in on the trend and won over a massive amount of attention after busting some cool moves

Mzansi TikTok trends have carried the app by creating dance challenges and music and creating hilarious trends.

Mzansi crowned a groovy granny as the winner of the viral Loyiso TikTok trend. Image: @phezukwabo1

Source: TikTok

The Biri Marung trend still sends electrifying waves, making everyone bust awesome moves on the dance floor or at home in front of the camera.

Granny shuts down viral Loyiso challenge on TikTok

Somebody’s nana showed off her sweet moves after her basketball victory and shared her version of the popular griddy trend that took the world by storm. The young and old have shown interest in the challenge with their viral videos.

Finding the original audio and clip of the trend is challenging because of the sea of videos that have emerged since then. The sound itself is incredibly funny, especially when added to a silly video like most popular clips.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by granny doing Loyiso dance challenge

Social media users were entertained by the granny’s clip and commented:

@Lukhanyo Prince Lu M commented:

“Whoever is not doing the griddy to celebrate whatever milestone is greedy.”

@bongekabongeka5 announced:

“We found the winner.”

@Thabiso03 trolled:

“Gogo, this was soon as possible.”

@All Christian noticed:

“Let’s go, granny’s got moves.”

@madibanamokgehle declared:

“Gogo won the challenge.”

@Nonto was stunned:

“She hits the griddy better than me too.”

@Lesego Tsheole said:

“Yho, coming to think that I have not even done this challenge, and here she is.”

@KhulekanisWeb confessed:

“She does it better than me.”

@Mrs Ramaphosa commented:

“Challenge closed.”

@Mmino_12 🐐 highlighted:

“The aim is not to sweat.”

Lady tricks granny into doing viral dance challenge

Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady tricked her grandmother into doing a famous TikTok dance challenge that took the world by storm. Maria told her gran that the dance was a school assignment and filmed her cute attempt at the popular dance.

Social media users were touched by the guardian’s willingness to help her young one.

Source: Briefly News