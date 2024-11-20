The Biri Marung dance challenge took Mzansi by storm, with everyone jumping on the trend in high spirits

South Africans showed off their sweet moves to the groovy Amapiano song that is used in over 44.2K posts on TikTok

The labour ward also took on the challenge and went viral for nailing every move right after giving birth

TikTok has helped the South African sound travel global avenues through entertaining dance challenges.

Mzansi reacted to new moms' in the labour ward hopping on a viral TikTok trend. Image: @drbobbychabeli

Source: TikTok

The Biri Marung trend is also one that social media users love and have been creative with.

Labour ward hops on Biri Marung challenge

Social media users highly favour Mzansi TikTok trends. From the skits to the hilarious pranks, the South African side of the app is never dull.

The Biri Marung song was electrifying enough for TikTokkers to create an awesome dance challenge that had the masses on their feet. An IA of President Ramaphosa was seen taking a chance on the trend, which cracked many people up.

In a recent video, the labour ward stunned many people when it shut down the challenge, which had 2.5 million views. The new moms, doctors, and nurses nailed every move and impressed Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to labour ward doing Biri Marung

Social media users were stunned by the clip and commented:

@Phindi Moropa loved the video:

"There's no country like South Africa, and that's why I will never leave my SA. It's really nice here."

@sobhesh explained:

"It was the doctor's idea, trust me. A lot of nurses dislike pregnant women."

@Malindi cleared things up:

"One thing about nurses, doctors and their patients is we are besties; the problem is the family members and the community."

@SammySamk08 prayed:

"I wish this happiness and warmth for every patient in SA public hospitals."

Gent stuns SA with viral Cardi B WAP dance

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi gent amused many when he showed off his flexibility to one of TikTok’s most viral dance challenges. Realeboga Oreoboleng shut down Cardi B’s 2024 hit song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Social media users were stunned by how well the chap performed and praised him in the comments.

Source: Briefly News