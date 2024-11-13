A Mzansi gent amused many when he showed off his flexibility to one of TikTok’s most viral dance challenges

Realeboga Oreoboleng shut down Cardi B’s 2024 hit song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Social media users were stunned by how well the chap performed and praised him in the comments

Cardi B has produced many TikTok-worthy songs that have created impressive dance challenges.

Mzansi was impressed by a gent doing the famous Cardi B WAP challenge. Image: @reaolebogaoreboleng

Source: TikTok

Her four-year-old track WAP went viral after social media users participated in a viral performance that helped the song chart.

Gent shuts down Cardi B’s WAP dance challenge

A South African chap wowed many with his impressive moves when he finally caught up with one of lockdown’s greatest TikTok dance challenges. Cardi B’s WAP hit song had the world in a chokehold as many fans participated in a viral trend.

A dance challenge was born from the four-year-old track that a number of people barely got right. A Mzansi gent filmed his own performance to show all the participants how to shut down the old challenge.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent’s WAP challenge

Social media users were impressed by the man’s energetic performance and commented:

@Naledi Seroba asked:

“Why are you making this look so easy?”

@kamo_wamaBBW took the guy’s incomparable video as a challenge:

“Challenge accepted!”

@ThandohM got real with herself:

“I would have fallen on the first kick.”

@Dimakatso Tjale confessed:

“My knees could never.”

@🦋Mihle Ndzo🦋 said:

“I looked at my knees and sighed.”

@Vee hilariously explained:

“I would drop and forget to come back up. My energy would only last for the first kick without dropping.”

@Phumelele Nyathi shared:

“I could never. My knees would just fail me.”

