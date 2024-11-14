South Africans could not keep it together after two besties shared their journey of levelling up together.

The girls inspired other friends to work hard and stay faithful in their journeys through hard work and dedication

Social media users left lovely messages in a thread of 239 comments on a now-viral TikTok post

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

We often make friends and lose them again as we grow older and find new interests throughout life.

Mzansi was inspired by two best friends levelling up together. Image: @sihle_moye

Source: TikTok

Our different stages of life attract different people who add value to the current times, but people who manage to foster relationships even in different seasons are rare.

Friends inspire Mzansi with levelling up story

Two besties shared their beautiful friendship with South Africa in a now-viral TikTok post. The girls’ relationship reflected what many people seek in friendship.

A number of Mzansi women have previously complained about how hard it was to make and keep friends, while some stayed lonely after giving up on forming meaningful relationships.

Sihle Moye showed off how she and her friend finally managed to catch flights together after staying humble and catching taxis. The girls were so proud of their highlight moment as they got giddy about their trip:

“Catching flights with the same friend, I took taxis with. To bigger and even better trips.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to friendship goals on TikTok

Social media users were in awe of the beautiful moment and commented:

@Thealmost Nurse pointed out:

“The separate seats so you can both have window seats is so real.”

@Andile Mtolo | Entrepreneur shared:

“I know this feeling all too well. My bestie and I couldn’t stop smiling when we took our first flight together, having met as broke varsity students.”

@Musawenkosi promised her friend:

“Definitely, our time is coming @Linda Khabo.”

@Vura.pahha prayed:

“Bless this type of friendship.”

@yourfav_khanyi wrote:

“It can only be God.”

@Rati commented:

“This is so beautiful.”

@Pabiiieee.e was satisfied:

“Now, this is sisterhood.”

@Matthew Marshall highlighted:

“I have mad respect for your friendship.”

Mzansi besties make SA girls yearn genuine sisterhood

Briefly News also reported that two gorgeous best friends showed off their lovely relationship and enticed Mzansi women to put themselves out there. Forming friendships in the age of social media can be challenging, as it’s easy to build a large network with just the click of a button.

Social media users appreciated the lovely representation of a healthy sisterhood and wished they, too, had it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News