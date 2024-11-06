Two gorgeous best friends showed off their lovely relationship and enticed Mzansi women to put themselves out there

Making friends during the heightened age of social media can be a bit tricky since one can create a vast community with a click of a button

Social media users appreciated the lovely representation of a healthy sisterhood and wished they, too, had it

South African women have opened up about the difficulties of making genuine friendships with other ladies.

South African women yearned for genuine sisterhood after watching two besties show each other love in a viral TikTok video. Image: @kyan_kay

Most of them just stay at home and enjoy long hours of scrolling on TikTok, trying to find the next video that will excite them.

BFFs make SA girls yearn genuine sisterhood

Mzansi ladies have shared stories of spending their birthdays and graduation days alone because they had no friends. The ongoing conversation made some women take matters into their own hands and suggested a WhatsApp group.

One lady previously explained why it is hard to create genuine connections with others in certain parts of the country, like Cape Town. Two besties paused the fixation on the recurring chat by showing off their beautiful relationship in a short TikTok video.

Their lovely connection inspired many to seek genuine sisterhood. They captioned their post:

"POV: That one friend that randomly came into your life because God knew you both needed each other."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to genuine sisterhood in viral TikTok

Social media users yearned for real friends and shared their thoughts:

@omuhle🦋explained:

"I miss having my own best friend, but we have grown apart so much, and I think that's because we are in different parts of our lives."

@Melanin What? shared:

"I had to cut off my best friend. She was mine, but I wasn't hers. I still miss her."

@nthabeethabitha:

"Patiently praying for mine."

@mosiga_b2 explained their healing journey:

"I used to be so invested in friendships but haven't recovered from the heartbreak I faced."

@Disebo Whisper shot her shot:

"I need a best friend! Anyone?"

@nqobile.n commented:

"I wish I had a friend like that."

@Zoë wrote:

"I miss my best friend. I loved that girl; I still wonder what happened to us."

@ciarow2 said:

"This is beautiful. I wish I had that one friend."

@Sihle M🎀:

"You even look alike."

@Gloria🎀:

"Born to be sisters forced to be best friends."

@alinafechifuti505:

"Mine died."

